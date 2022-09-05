Adele, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Eminem Are Now a Tony Award Away from an EGOT

With their big wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Adele, and Eminem are one step closer to EGOT status. The only award left to achieve for all four... is a Tony Award.

Adele took home an Emmy Award for her CBS special One Night Only. Eminem earned three awards for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. McCartney and Starr earned five awards for their docuseries The Beatles: Get Back.

Previous EGOT winners include: Mel Brooks, John Gielgud, Whoopi Goldberg, Marvin Hamlisch, Helen Hayes, Audrey Hepburn, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Robert Lopez, Alan Menken, Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols, Tim Rice, Richard Rodgers, Scott Rudin, Jonathan Tunick, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.