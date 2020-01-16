Additions Announced For FIAF's 2020 Animation First Festival

The French Institute Alliance Française is pleased to announce additions to its 2020 Animation First festival, including the US premiere of Hello World!, an exhibition of illustrator/filmmaker Lorenzo Mattotti's New Yorker covers, as well as expanded programs of shorts, video games, virtual and augmented reality, and public workshops. The only film festival in the US dedicated to French Animation, it will take place from February 7 to 9.

Just Announced:

US Premiere of Hello World! This whimsical examination of a fragile ecosystem, made with papier-mâché puppets, is animated in stop motion and hand-crafted sculptures set in beautifully painted backgrounds.

Exhibition of Lorenzo Mattotti's New Yorker covers. More than two dozen of Mattotti's vibrant and clever illustrations for the New Yorker will be on display, celebrating another side of the creative practice of The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily director.

Zabou Breitman, co-director of The Swallows of Kabul, will be at FIAF for a Q&A following the screening of her acclaimed debut feature. This acclaimed film was introduced to NY audiences during a Work-In-Progress presentation at the 2019 edition of Animation First.

A late-night presentation of eclectic and irreverent shorts from Oscar-winning production company Autour de Minuit.

Addition virtual reality experiences and video games in the FIAF Gallery and student shorts and augmented reality exhibitions.

Previously announced highlights of the 2020 Animation First festival include:

- Premieres of 18 films including the US premiere of The Prince's Voyage, the most recent film by legendary director Jean-François Laguionie, this year's guest of honor; the NY premiere of Anca Damian's Marona's Fantastic Tale, nominated for Best Feature at the 2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival; and the US premiere of Notre Dame de Paris, The Age of the Builders.

- Special Work-in-Progress presentations of Mars Express with director Jérémie Périn (Lastman), screenwriter Laurent Sarfati, and producer Didier Crest; and Brazen, an adaptation of Penelope Bagieu's best-selling graphic novel by directors Phuong Mai Nguyen and Charlotte Cambon de Lavalette.

- Free screening and behind-the-scenes look at acclaimed feature, I Lost My Body (2020 Academy Award nominee for Best Animated Feature).

- Spotlight panel on Women in Animation including directors Zabou Breitman and Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec ( The Swallows of Kabul,), Phuong Mai Nguyen and Charlotte Cambon de Lavalette (Brazen), and Anca Damian (Marona's Fantastic Tale).

- This year's César-nominated films and the Best Shorts of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival highlight the finest in animation including Oscar-nominated shorts "Mémorable" and "Daughter"/"Dcera."

- Free interactive exhibits illuminate worlds of virtual and augmented reality, and video games.





