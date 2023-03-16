Additional Cast Announced for GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Starring Judy McLane & Talia Suskauer
Gypsy will appear on the Goodspeed stage for the very first time and will run from April 28 – June 18.
Goodspeed Musicals will welcome Gypsy as its first production of its 60th anniversary season. The ultimate stage mother fighting for her daughters' success will appear on the Goodspeed stage for the very first time and will run from April 28 - June 18 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. [Official press opening will be May 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.]
Here she is, world! Momma Rose, the ambitious stage mother determined to drive her daughters toward stardom, takes center stage in one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. And with her comes a parade of iconic tunes that conjure the joys and heartaches of show business: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Together, Wherever We Go," and more. The brassy masterpiece about vaudeville and burlesque lights up the Goodspeed stage for the very first time. Curtain up!
Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It is suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee.
Rose will be played by Judy McLane (Broadway: Mamma Mia!, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Aspects of Love, Chess). Louise will be played by Talia Suskauer (Broadway: Wicked, Be More Chill). Herbie will be played by Philip Hernandez (Broadway: Les Misérables, The Capeman, Kiss of the Spiderwoman). Dainty June will be played by Laura Sky Herman (Off-Broadway: Life Boat, Muriel's Wedding; National Tour: Hello, Dolly!). Baby June will be played by Emily Jewel Hoder (Broadway: The Music Man, National Tour: Les Misérables). Baby Louise will be played by Cameron Blake Miller (Trinity Repertory Company: A Christmas Carol).
The ensemble will feature Gabriel Amato, Romelda Teron Benjamin (Broadway: Brooklyn The Musical), Kelly Berman (Goodspeed: The Music Man, Oklahoma!), Amahri Edwards-Jones (National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Carlos Velasquez Escamilla, Thomas Goldbach V, Sunny Lauren Hoder, Victoria Huston-Elem (Goodspeed: The Music Man; Terris: The Circus in Winter, Meet John Doe), Edward Juvier (Goodspeed: 42nd Street; Broadway, National Tour: Les Misérables), Meadow Nguy, Bianca Belle Palana, Maddie Robert (Off-Broadway: Hip Hop Cinderella), Ben Sears (Goodspeed: The Music Man; National Tour: CATS, A Bronx Tale), Michael Starr (National Tour: Bright Star), Geoffrey Wade (Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; National Tour: Crazy For You, Curious Incident), David Cochise Williams, and Valerie Wright (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo, TUCK Everlasting, ELF).
Swings for this production are Brianna Ascione and Anthony DaSilva (National Tour: Charlie & The Chocolate Factory).
Chowsie (the dog) will be played by Cha-Cha.
Gypsy will be directed by Jenn Thompson (Goodspeed: Anne of Green Gables, The Music Man, Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie; National Tour: Annie; Off-Broadway: Conflict, Women Without Men). Choreography will be by Patricia Wilcox (Goodspeed: The Music Man, Bye Bye Birdie; Broadway: Motown the Musical, A Night with Janis Joplin).
Music Direction will be by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza (Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including 42nd Street, Cabaret, A Grand Night for Singing, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway: Wicked, Kinky Boots). Scenic Design will be by Alexander Dodge (Broadway: Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Present Laughter). Costume Design will be by Eduardo Sicangco (Goodspeed: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Mack and Mabel, Ankles Aweigh). Lighting Design will be by Paul Miller (Goodspeed: How to Succeed..., The Music Man, My One And Only; Broadway: Amazing Grace, Legally Blonde). Sound Design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Terris Theatre and The Goodspeed and serves as Goodspeed's Audio Supervisor/Resident Sound Designer. Hair, Wig & Make-up Design will be by Carissa Thorlakson (Off-Broadway: Grand Hotel, Little Rock). Orchestrations will be by Dan DeLange (Goodspeed: Anything Goes, Bye Bye Birdie, Show Boat; National Tour: Annie). Animal Direction and Training will be by William Berloni (Goodspeed: Annie, Little Rascals, Annie Warbucks, Annie (20th Anniversary), Anything Goes, Darling Grenadine; Broadway: Annie, The Ferryman).
Bradley G. Spachman will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.
Gypsy is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark, LLC.
Gypsy will run April 28th - June 18th, 2023. [Official Press Opening May 10, 2023.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).
Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org.