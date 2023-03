Additional Cast Announced for GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Starring Judy McLane & Talia Suskauer

Some of the country's finest actors including Tony Award-winner Tony Shalhoub and Cynthia Nixon, with Sam Waterston and more will deliver a March 19 dramatic reading of The Plot Against America, Philip Roth's timely and timeless masterwork.

March 15, 2023

With Women's History Month in full swing, Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, 9 to 5) joins Why I'll Never Make It and host Patrick Oliver Jones to talk about her first show on Broadway, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and how it's compared to those that have come after. They also discuss how both of them met in the recent production of 42nd Street at Goodspeed Opera House, which has aspirations of coming to Broadway.