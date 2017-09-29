Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES To Play The National Theatre in 2018

The Daily Mail reports that London will be getting a new Roald Dahl musical in 2018 just in time for the holidays! Dahl's book, The Witches, is being adapted for the stage by Olivier Award-winning director Lyndsy Turner. The production will feature a score by James Humphreys.

The new production will play the National Theatre.

The book follows the experiences of a young boy and his grandmother who live in a world plagued by evil, child-hating witches. The story was previously adapted to the screen starring Anjelica Huston and Rowan Atkinson.

The story has been previously adapted to the stage in a 2008 opera by Norwegian composer Marcus Paus with a libretto by Ole Paus.

The National Theatre makes world-class theatre that is entertaining, challenging and inspiring, and they make it for everyone. In 2016-2017, the NT staged 26 productions and gave 2,585 performances at our home on the South Bank. The NT's award-winning programme had a UK paying audience of 1.8 million, 400,000 of which were NT Live audiences.

Related Articles