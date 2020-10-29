Adam Pascal Joins New EVERYTHING FAB FOUR Podcast

Tony-nominee Pascal is best known for his portrayal of Roger Davis in the original cast of Jonathan Larson's Broadway hit "Rent".

Adam Pascal is the latest guest on "Everything Fab Four," a new podcast from Salon and Wonderwall Communications that's focused on fun and intelligent stories about the enduring influence of the Beatles.

Tony-nominee Pascal, best known for his portrayal of Roger Davis in the original cast of Jonathan Larson's Broadway hit "Rent" (and later, in Chris Columbus's film adaptation of the show) has long pointed to the Beatles as his biggest musical influence. Having named his own son Lennon, Pascal tells "Everything Fab Four" host Kenneth Womack, "I don't know anyone who's not a [Beatles] fan....I don't think that human exists."

Appearing in multiple other Broadway productions over the years including "Aida," "Pretty Woman," "Cabaret," "Hair" and "Chicago," and with also having recorded five of his own albums, Pascal draws correlations between the music of the 1960s, concept art, and musical theater. He also longs - as most people do right now - to the days we can return to the live theater experience.

You can hear the full conversation with Adam Pascal, including what his first and favorite Beatle songs are, at: https://anchor.fm/everythingfabfour

People can also subscribe to "Everything Fab Four" on Spotify, Apple, Google or wherever they get their podcasts. Other guests this season have included Judy Collins, Steve Lukather and more. As the show's tagline states, "It's a Beatles world - and everyone has a story."

"Everything Fab Four" is hosted by renowned music historian and author Kenneth Womack, and distributed by premier news and culture website Salon. Dr. Womack's media company Wonderwall serves as co-producer of the podcast.

