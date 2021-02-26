Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp & More Reflect on 25 Years of RENT and the Loss of Jonathan Larson

A quarter century ago, Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking musical, RENT, opened at New York Theatre Workshop. From its humble beginnings at NYTW, this rock musical went on to shape a generation. What began in the East Village traveled to Broadway, across the nation and around the world. Larson's legacy lives on as next week, New York Theatre Workshop will present its Annual Gala celebrating the Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

Ahead of the celebration, the show's original stars are reflecting on opening the show following Larson's sudden death in a piece by the New York Times.

"From that last dress rehearsal until mid-July, no one missed a performance. It seemed impossible. No one could. I don't say that to brag," Anthony Rapp told the New York Times. "I just think it showed our level of commitment. We had to do it for Jonathan."

"People are often surprised to hear this, but I only knew Jonathan for about four weeks. I was cast in December, and he died in January," added Adam Pascal. "I grieved the loss on behalf of his family, who we got to know afterward. But I personally miss him the way the public misses him. I miss the music that never got written."

On March 2, 2021, join NYTW for their biggest fundraising event of the year! This virtual celebration of RENT and its impact on the collective cultural consciousness will feature a selection of iconic songs by some of today's most beloved recording and theatre artists, exclusive content uncovering how RENT came to life, and reflections on the driving force of Jonathan's legacy in the American theatre. The Gala will remain available to stream through March 6, 2021 at 8PM EST.

Tickets, beginning at $25, and packages and sponsorships, beginning at $1000, can be purchased at www.nytw.org or by calling 212-460-5475. A limited number of free tickets will be available through an exclusive lottery on TodayTix. The lottery is now open for entries on the TodayTix app. Winners will be notified 1 week prior to the event on February 23rd at 12PM EST and will have 1 hour to claim their ticket on the TodayTix platform