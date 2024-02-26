Actress Lynda Gravatt Passes Away at 77

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of actress Lynda Gravatt.

Gravatt, born on May 24, 1946, passed away on February 23, 2024. Gravatt was a three-time AUDELCO Award winner and winner of the Helen Hayes Award.

On Broadway, Gravatt starred in King Hedley II, 45 Seconds From Broadway, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Off-Broadway, Gravatt starred in The Old Settler, If Memory Serves, Crowns, Intimate Apparel, Purlie, Miss Witherspoon, Dividing the Estate, Zooman and the Sign, and The Little Foxes.

Gravatt was a founding member of Living Stage/Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.