Actress Ebony Blake Passes Away

Ebony Blake who was most recently on the first national tour with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, playing Hermione, has passed away surrounded by her family and friends after a battle with cancer.

Her friend Abbi Hawk wrote, "Last year, Ebony underwent surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy to treat cancer — all while rehearsing to play Hermione in The First National Tour of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" — with bravery, grace, and grit."

Hawk provided an update saying, "My heart is shattered to be sharing this news, dear friends. The most radiant soul has left our planet for a heavenly realm.

Our dear Ebony passed away peacefully yesterday morning. She spent the past week in the hospital surrounded by cherished friends and family. There was song, prayer, reminiscing, and laughter. Love was overflowing. Please allow me to express my deep, unending gratitude for each and every one of your contributions. Your generosity lifted such a burden for Ebony and James as they navigated this impossibly trying phase of life. I have raised our goal once more in hopes that we may be able to give James another lift and help support him in the coming days, weeks, and months. May we all hold each other close and take solace in our shared memories of Ebony’s boundless kindness, infectious joy, and remarkably bright light."

Blake throughout her career appeared on stages across the country. Her theatrical credits included the original San Francisco company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child later joining the Broadway production, and ultimately portraying Hermione Granger in the North American tour. She was also on the first national tour of The Book of Mormon, Little Shop of Horrors at Portland Center Stage, the national tour of Aida, Black Nativity with the Classical Theatre of Harlem, The Cake with Athens Theatre West, Jitney with The Human Race Theatre Company, and Thoroughly Modern Millie with Music Theatre of Wichita.

In addition to her stage career, she made memorable appearances on television, including roles on the CBS series Blue Bloods, Bull, and The Equalizer. She also appeared in film and lent her voice to the popular video game Red Dead Redemption 2, portraying the character "Bounty Hunter."

The company of Harry Potter and the Cursed child dedicated their performance on Friday, June 19th in her honor.