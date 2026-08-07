Joe Iconis, Deanna Giulietti and More Set for MATCHBOOK FEST 2026 Next Week

MATCHBOOK FEST 2026 has an upcoming line-up packed with musical theatre talent, including Joe Iconis, Eli Bolin, Nikko Benson, Deanna Giulietti, Kevin Zak and more.

MATCHBOOK FEST 2026 was created to celebrate the creative process, the festival provides artists with the opportunity to develop, test, and share ideas in front of a live audience at one of New York’s most iconic Off-Broadway venues, Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street).

August 10, 7:00 PM - The Joe Iconis Musical Hootenanny

with special guests Ian Axel, Fouad Dakwar, Michael R. Jackson, Lauren Marcus, Rob Rokicki, Eric William Morris, George Salazar, and more

A freewheeling musical theater songwriter night that provides a space for writers of all stages of experience to perform work in front of an enthusiastic, supportive crowd. A show featuring performances from writers you’ve never heard of, writers you’ve definitely heard of, theater legends, theater up’n’comers, Broadway Babies, and various assorted creatures who populate the nooks and crannies of the NY theater scene. Old/young, downtown/uptown, highbrow/lowbrow, all are welcome.

The show, hosted by Joe Iconis, will feature a curated roster of announced featured songwriters, surprise guests, and numerous “open mic” slots where new musical theater writers can swing by and play us a new tune. Writers who buy a ticket and show up can put their names in a hat - Joe will draw the names at random, and the writer could make their Off-Broadway debut in front of a paying audience.

August 11, 7:00 M - Matchbook Spark Vol. 3: What Would Meryl Do? X Disappearing Act

What Would Meryl Do

Written and Performed by Neal Lerner

Directed by Colin Hanlon

Neal Lerner is a lovable but desperate man in a small upstate town who decides to teach a class on how to live like Meryl Streep — because why not? Playing every character, he delivers a wildly funny, slightly unhinged story that’s part masterclass, part meltdown, and entirely heartfelt. Based on a true story (except for the parts that are completely made up), this sharp and surprising comedy explores identity, survival, and the courage to take center stage in your own life.

Disappearing Act: A Night of Magic, Mentalism & Comedy

Join the team behind the upcoming film Disappearing Act for an evening of live comedy and mentalism. Comedian Sarah Adelman and mentalist Vinny DePonto share the stage, their acts weaving in and out of conversation with each other as they explore what stand-up and mentalism share. Directed by Kim Blanck, the evening builds on the themes of the trio's upcoming film, including love, loss, and the ability to navigate change. Expect a night that will make you laugh, think, and walk away with a sense of wonder! Expect a night that will make you laugh, think, and walk away with a sense of wonder!

August 13, 7:00 PM - Eli Bolin v. Nikko Benson: A Musical Theater Deathmatch

with special guests Nick Blaemire, Kim Blanck, Nikki M. James, Andrew Kober, Allison Posner, Jon Michael Reese, Heath Saunders, Kuhoo Verma, Natalie Walker, Barrett Wilbert Weed, & more to be announced!

Get ready to rumble! Songwriters Nikko Benson (Nikola, ElseWhere) and Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch) face off in a no-chords-barred, no-punchlines-pulled match of musical theater mayhem in Bolin v. Benson: A Musical Theater Deathmatch.

See these two titans attempt to dominate the ring as their talented friends fight desperately to hold them back… are they attempting to defeat each other? Or the very foundation of musical theater itself? The only clear winner is you, the audience.

August 14, 7:00 PM - Barbara (and Kenneth)

A new musical by Laws & Leavitt

Directed by Tommy Malek

Starring Deanna Giulietti and Jack Shapiro



Imagine having HUNDREDS of jobs and only being known for being blonde and wearing pink. Barbara has had enough so she’s telling her story, her way.

August 16, 7:00 PM - March Madness

By Kevin Zak

Featuring Russell Daniels, Charity Angél Dawson, Laura Cable, Camden Garcia, Mike Millan, Hannah Solow, and Jose Useche

March Madness is a NSFW translation of the Louisa May Alcott classic, Little Women. Jo, Amy, Meg, and Beth March nearly tear each other apart while navigating pubescent tensions and growing up poor in colonial New England.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming