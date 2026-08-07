Listen: SCHMIGADOON! Releases 'Corn Puddin'' From its Original Broadway Cast Album
Get an inside look into the recording studio!
Schmigadoon! has released its first single from the original Broadway cast recording, “Corn Puddin’”. Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released August 21 and include the entire Tony Award-winning score and orchestrations. The album will be available to stream on all platforms with physical CDs available for purchase at the Nederlander Theatre. “Corn Puddin’” features McKenzie Kurtz, Alex Brightman, Brad Oscar, Sara Chase, the Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Company and Schmorechstra.
Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released by Joy Machine Records in partnership with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), and features music and lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award winner Cinco Paul.
Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) Tracklist:
Schmigadoon!
You Can’t Tame Me
Corn Puddin’
The Leprechaun Song
Lovers’ Spat
Somewhere Love is Waiting for You
The Picnic Basket Auction
Enjoy the Ride
Not That Kinda Gal
You Done Tamed Me
I’m Engaged
What’s the Matter with Men?
Cross That Bridge
Act One Finale
Entr’acte
With All of Your Heart
Baby Talk
I Thought I Was the Only One
You Done Killed Me
When the Night Is Darkest
Somewhere Love Is Waiting for You (Reprise)
Suddenly
Tribulation
Melissa’s Epiphany
NYC Dream Ballet
You Make Me Wanna Sing
How We Change
Exit Music
The most Tony Award-nominated new musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The production was also named “Outstanding New Musical” by the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Dorian Theater Awards. At the Chita Rivera Awards, Schmigadoon! received “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show,” while Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla were each recognized as “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.”
Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) features Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, Saturday Night Live alum and Tony Award nominee Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.
Rounding out the Original Broadway Company featured on the album are Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, Clyde Alves, Jess LeProtto, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Miles McNicoll, Nathan Lucrezio, Richard Riaz Yoder, Shina Ann Morris, and Zachary Downer.
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