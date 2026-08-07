Listen: Sophia Anne Caruso Releases New Single 'Higher State' With Sky Lakota-Lynch

Sophia Anne Caruso has released her new single 'Higher State,' the first single from her debut full-length album, ON ECSTATIC, arriving September 18. Listen now!

An electronic love song, 'Higher State' marks the beginning of a new creative chapter for Caruso, pairing electronic production with intimate lyricism. Written by Caruso and featuring vocals from her partner and collaborator Sky Lakota-Lynch, the track reflects on love as a transformative and unifying force and the courage to move beyond the illusion of aloneness. It sets the tone for an album that explores hope, memory, interconnectedness, and what it means to choose one another in an increasingly fragmented world. ON ECSTATIC blends hyperpop's adventurous sonic palette with deeply personal, songwriter-driven storytelling.

ACaruso originated the role of Lydia Deetz in Broadway's Beetlejuice before starring in Netflix's The School for Good and Evil alongside Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron.

About Sophia Ann Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso reprised her role as Tina Denmark in Ruthless! The Musical in 2014 before originating the role of Charlotte van Gotheem in Little Dancer at the Kennedy Center the same year. In 2015, she appeared in the Off-Broadway play The Nether, earning a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play, and originated the role of Girl in David Bowie's musical Lazarus at New York Theatre Workshop. She made her Broadway debut in Blackbird (2016), appeared in Encores!' production of Runaways (2016), and reprised her role in Lazarus in London, receiving a WhatsOnStage Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical.

Caruso originated the role of Lydia Deetz in workshops for Beetlejuice (2017), reprised the role in its Washington, D.C., tryout, and starred in the Broadway production beginning in 2019. She received a Theatre World Award for her performance. In 2023, she returned to Broadway as Marlow in Grey House.



In music, Caruso released the singles "Toys" (2020), "Goodbye" (2021), and "Snow & Ice" (2022). On screen, Caruso starred as Sophie in the Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil (2022). In 2025, she was cast as Miss Goldenweek in the second season of Netflix's One Piece.

Photo Credit: Xirin



Photo Credit: Xirin

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming