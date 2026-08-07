Listen: Lauren Patten, Britney Coleman and More in SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH-FLYIN' EXTRAVAGANZA EP

A five-song studio cast EP for the new musical Sophie Blanchard's High-Flyin' Extravaganza with book, music, and lyrics by Lizzie Hagstedt is available now for streaming on all platforms.

Part history, part riotous rock concert, get ready to soar through the dazzling life (and fiery end!) of the world's first professional female balloonist, Sophie Blanchard.

The album features performances by Tony winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Britney Coleman (national tours of Company and Beetlejuice), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Sydney Shepherd (Bandits on the Run), Angel Lin, Claire-Frances Sullivan (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) Celia Tedde, and Lizzie Hagstedt (Southern Comfort).

Additional musicians include Neal Rosenthal and Lauren Thomas (Girl Interrupted). All vocals recorded at the Bunker Studios. Mixing and mastering by Todd Carder.

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