Actors' Equity Presents HEAD OVER HEELS With The Excellence in Diversity on Broadway Award
Actors' Equity Association has presented the company members of Head over Heels with the 12th Extraordinary Excellence in Diversity on Broadway Award for the 2018-2019 season.
Presented by Equity's National Equal Employment Opportunity Committee, the Extraordinary Excellence in Diversity on Broadway Award honors shows that exemplify and promote the union's founding principles of diversity, inclusion, non-traditional casting and equal opportunity for all who work in the theatre.
National Chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Committee Christine Toy Johnson congratulated the entire Head Over Heels team for the ground-breaking work they've done. "They've truly helped change the landscape of Broadway, and we are grateful for the positive impact that this show will continue to have for years to come," said Johnson.
The award was presented to Louise Gund (Producer) and Michael Mayer (Director) at a ceremony on Oct. 10 by Allyson Tucker (3rd Vice Chair of the EEO Committee) and John McGinty (Councillor and member of the EEO Committee) on behalf of Johnson, who is currently on tour.
Past recipients of the Extraordinary Excellence in Diversity on Broadway Award are the productions of 110 in the Shade and Les Misérables (2007), Billy Elliott (2009), American Idiot (2010), The Merchant of Venice (2011), A Streetcar Named Desire (2012), Cinderella and The Trip to Bountiful (2013), If/Then (2014), It Shoulda Been You (2015), Hamilton, Spring Awakening and Waitress (2016) and A Doll's House, Part 2, Come From Away, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2017), and Once on this Island (2018).
