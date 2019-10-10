Actors' Equity Presents HEAD OVER HEELS With The Excellence in Diversity on Broadway Award

Actors' Equity Association has presented the company members of Head over Heels with the 12th Extraordinary Excellence in Diversity on Broadway Award for the 2018-2019 season.

Presented by Equity's National Equal Employment Opportunity Committee, the Extraordinary Excellence in Diversity on Broadway Award honors shows that exemplify and promote the union's founding principles of diversity, inclusion, non-traditional casting and equal opportunity for all who work in the theatre.

National Chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Committee Christine Toy Johnson congratulated the entire Head Over Heels team for the ground-breaking work they've done. "They've truly helped change the landscape of Broadway, and we are grateful for the positive impact that this show will continue to have for years to come," said Johnson.

The award was presented to Louise Gund (Producer) and Michael Mayer (Director) at a ceremony on Oct. 10 by Allyson Tucker (3rd Vice Chair of the EEO Committee) and John McGinty (Councillor and member of the EEO Committee) on behalf of Johnson, who is currently on tour.