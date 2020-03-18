Actors' Equity Makes New Streaming Agreements Available to Producers in Areas with Limits on Public Gatherings
With a number of states and cities under a ban on public gatherings, Actors' Equity Association has made new streaming media agreements available for select producers to capture and make a performance available online for one-time viewing to ticket buyers.
Last week, staff began making the new temporary agreements available to eligible producers - those located in an area where there is a limit on public gatherings.
"These new streaming agreements help protect the economic security of Equity members with additional weekly salaries and health care contributions," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "When theaters go dark, actors and stage managers face tremendous economic uncertainty. A streaming agreement can be a win for everyone, from the audience to the actors and stage managers."
Producers who are interested in exploring whether they qualify can contact their regional Equity business representative.
ACT and Berkley Rep are among the theaters that have already announced they would use Equity's temporary new streaming agreements.
Read Equity's statement here calling for emergency aid for arts and entertainment world following the Broadway shutdown.
Read Equity's statement on coronavirus preparations here. Equity asked all producers to postpone both Equity Principal Auditions and Equity Chorus Calls (ECCs).
