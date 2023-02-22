Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Actors' Equity Association Condemns Antisemitic Demonstration at PARADE on Broadway

"There is no place for hate in our streets or our workplaces, and we condemn the demonstration in the strongest possible terms." AEA shared.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Actors' Equity Association has issued the following statement regarding the antisemitic protests last night at the Broadway production of Parade:

"Parade tells an important story of what happens when antisemitism and other kinds of hatred are allowed to grow unchecked. We are proud of our members and their colleagues who are bringing this tragedy to life on stage, and the presence of antisemitic protestors at their place of work only underlines how important that work is. There is no place for hate in our streets or our workplaces, and we condemn the demonstration in the strongest possible terms."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, protestors outside the first preview performance of Parade greeted audience members with chants such as "[Leo Frank is] a Jewish Pedophile."

Jake Wasserman, the Engagement Editor for The Forward shared a video of protestors outside the theatre on Twitter. One protestor could be heard shouting "Learn the truth about what you're going to see tonight. You're paying $300 to go fuc*ing worship a pedophile, you might as well know what you're talking about." Another protestor can be heard saying, "Romanticizing pedophiles, Wow!"

It is now widely accepted that Leo Frank was innocent and his conviction was a result of growing antisemitism in the American South at the time.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks


