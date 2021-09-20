Actor/Filmmaker Devin E. Haqq Announced as Recipient of City Artist Corps Grant

Actor/Filmmaker Devin E. Haqq is one of many New York City-based artists to receive a grant through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Devin was recognized for FAMfest, which will bring a curated selection of films to be showcased at the Quad Cinema located at 34 W 13th St; New York, NY 10011; on Monday, October 25th 2021 starting at 2pm.

The event will take place and be presented in two distinct blocks. Showcasing the following films:

Block 1 will be an Art House Matinee at 2pm, screening a feature length filmed staged reading of Black Picture Show by legendary playwright and artist Bill Gunn. Directed by Awoye Timpo and starring André Holland (The Knick, Moonlight, Castle Rock). Running time is 1 hour and 48 minutes. Q&A with filmmakers and cast immediately following the presentation.

Block 2 is Shorts that Shine at 7pm. A curated selection of 10 short films that encompass a wide range of genres and styles. Program running time is approximately 2 hours. A panel discussion will follow on the topic of Representation in Media: In Front and Behind the Camera. Celebrity Panelists and Moderator to be announced soon.

Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists will receive grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline. Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.