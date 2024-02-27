Actor and Playwright Lanny Flaherty Dies at 81

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Lanny Flaherty has died at age 81. In addition to his acting work, Flaherty was also a playwright.

Flaherty made his Broadway debut in the 1974 revival cast of Of Mice and Men. Subsequent Broadway credits include Sweet Bird of Youth, Inherit the Wind, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, and Requiem for a Heavyweight. His stage work also includes credits with the Actors Theatre of Louisville and the Steppenwolf Theatre.

Flaherty also wrote several plays, including A-Birthing At Nubbin Ridge, Cedars Mark The Campground, Crisscrosscreeks, Whilhom, and Showdown at the Adobe Model.

Flaherty had roles in films and miniseries such as Lonesome Dove, Natural Born Killers, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 and Signs. He also had a brief role in Men in Black 3, and appeared as Jack Crow in Jim Mickles 2014 adaptation of Cold in July. Other film appearances include Winter People, Millers Crossing, Blood In Blood Out, Tom and Huck and Home Fries while television roles include guest appearances on The Equalizer, New York News and White Collar as well as a two-episode stint on The Education of Max Bickford as Whammo.

Flaherty was a graduate of Pontotoc High School, and attended University of Southern Mississippi after high school. He resided in New York City.