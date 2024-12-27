Actor and Comedian Dick Capri Passes Away at 93

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor and comedian Dick Capri has passed away at age 93. Capri's son, Jeff revealed to TMZ that Capri was diagnosed with an inoperable bleeding enlarged aorta.

Capri rose to fame in the 1970s, touring with Engelbert Humperdinck. Capri worked with stars including, Tom Jones, Liza Minnelli, Frank Sinatra, and more.

On screen, Dick Capri was also known for known for One Angry Man (2010), Bittersweet Place (2005) and They Still Call Me Bruce (1987). In 1991, Capri starred on Broadway "Catskills on Broadway".

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff