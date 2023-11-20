Actor Joss Ackland Has Died Aged 95

The actor debuted the role of Perón in Andrew Lloyd webber's Evita in 1978.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

British actor Joss Ackland has died at the age of 95, his family said in a statement. 

The prolific stage and screen actor died "peacefully" and was "surrounded by family", they said.

He was also described as a "beloved father" and had been married to his wife Rosemary for 51 years before she died in 2002.

The actor, whose body of work spanned theatre, film and television and included originating the role of Juan Peron in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita, died on November 19.

The first production of Evita - directed by Hal Prince - debuted on stage in London's West End in 1978 starring Elaine Paige as Eva, David Essex as Che and Joss Ackland as Perón. The show won two SWET awards (now Olivier Awards) for Best New Musical and Best Performer of the Year in a Musical (Elaine Paige). 

Born in 1928 in North Kensington, Ackland had a career that began in the 1940s, and appeared alongside Maggie Smith, Judi Dench and more at the Old Vic.

Over the years, he performed in a notable number of productons, including Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music in 1975.

In 2013, he played King Lear in Shakespeare’s play, in a rehearsed reading directed by Jonathan Miller. He was awarded the CBE for his services to drama in 2000.

He also appeared in the West End premiere of The King’s Speech in 2012.

Photo Credit: Joss Ackland in The King’s Speech. Dan Wooller /Rex / Rex USA



Recommended For You