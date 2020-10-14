Ace Young, Diana DeGarmo and More Announced for HALLOWEEN IS NOT CANCELLED Hosted by Anthony Veneziale

The Halloween variety benefit will take place on Wednesday, October 28 at 8 pm ET.

The Actors Fund has announced Halloween is NOT Cancelled, a one-night-only online Halloween benefit. Hosted by Freestyle Love Supreme conceiver and co-creator Anthony Veneziale, with a special appearance by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, this stream will celebrate all the things you love about Halloween: costumes, make up and spooky treats, as well as tricks, treats and surprise guests. The terrifyingly tantalizing event will be available to stream via the Britesiders platform on Wednesday, October 28 at 8 pm ET. For updates, visit actorsfund.org/HINC.

The evening will include appearances by American Idol's Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, joined by Tony Award-winning costume designer Linda Cho (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) and make-up artist and educator Eddie Duyos.

Leading up to the streaming event on October 28, all are invited to enter the Halloween is NOT Cancelled Instagram costume contest with two divisions: 18+ and pets. To enter, post a picture of yourself or your pet in costume using the hashtags #NotCancelledCostumeContest or #NotCancelledCostumeContestPet, and tag @TheActorsFund. On October 19, the top five posts in each category will be shared on the Britesiders website (https://britesiders.com/theactorsfund), where fans can vote for their favorites by making a donation to The Actors Fund. The top three costumes in each category who receive the most votes will then be featured on the Halloween streaming event and win a prize. Instagram voting ends October 19 and Britesiders voting ends October 27.

In addition, anyone who donates to The Actors Fund via the Britesiders platform will be entered to win a prize from the Halloween is NOT Cancelled Prize Cauldron. The Actors Fund is excited to partner with Britesiders for this very special Halloween benefit.

Halloween is NOT Cancelled corporate sponsorships are available by contacting Alexis DePersia at adepersia@actorsfund.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You