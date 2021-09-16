Acclaimed Concert Series GatherNYC Is Back With Free Pop-Up Concerts

The acclaimed weekly concert series GatherNYC has announced that they have received funding from the New York City Artist Corps to present outdoor pop-up concerts in downtown and uptown locations. Featuring GatherNYC artistic directors Laura Metcalf and Rupert Boyd on cello and guitar, respectively, as well as violinists Michelle Ross and Katie Hyun and violist Melissa Reardon, the concerts will include an eclectic mix of chamber music by Astor Piazzolla, Osvoldo Golijov, Florence Price, Beyoncé and more. GatherNYC concerts also feature a storytelling performance and a collective celebration of silence.



"I am so grateful to the New York Foundation for the Arts for providing this funding to the City Artist Corps, so that we are able to offer this great music free to our fellow New Yorkers" says Metcalf. "These outdoor concerts are a great way to safely return to live music events. GatherNYC is deeply committed to providing a unique, mindful and community-focused chamber music experience, and we look forward to offering that both uptown and downtown with these concerts! We're also grateful to our partner venues, Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre and The Porch, for opening their doors to us and our audience."

GatherNYC presents: Fall 2021 Pop-Ups

Sunday, September 19

11:00am (doors at 10:30 for complimentary coffee and refreshments)

the cell

338 W 23rd St NYC

Free, limited capacity, reservations required: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thecelltheatre/573288



Thursday, September 23

7:00pm

The Porch

147th and St Nicholas Ave

Free, reservations recommended:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gathernyc-presents-fall-2021-pop-up-the-porch-tickets-169473155771