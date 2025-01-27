Accent Dance NYC to Present First Full-Length Evening of Dance this March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Accent Dance NYC was set to make its highly anticipated New York debut. Weeks later, the world shut down, and its first full-length performance was canceled. Now, five years later, the company takes center stage, presenting an evening that embodies its mission and artistic journey. On March 7 and 8, 2025, at Ailey Citigroup Theater, Accent Dance NYC will showcase over 22 exceptional artists in a richly diverse program spanning ballet, contemporary, hip hop, African dance, Latin dance, and more.

The evening will feature Pedro Ruiz’s Danzón, Danielle Diniz’s A Place for Us,

and Will Ervin’s Narcissus, alongside a powerful African dance performance with live drumming and additional works that highlight the company’s breadth of movement and storytelling.

Originally scheduled to premiere in 2020, Danzón by Cuban choreographer Pedro Ruiz is a reimagining of Cuba’s traditional dance, blending traditional form with contemporary and ballet influences to create a joyous celebration of rhythm, music, and movement. Diniz’s A

Place for Us is a 13-minute multidisciplinary work that blends ballet, Latin, contemporary, and theater dance to tell the deeply personal yet universal story of immigration. Inspired by her own family’s history—her grandmother emigrating from Mexico and her grandfather from Portugal—Diniz explores the challenges, hopes, and dreams of those seeking a new home. The work reflects on the diverse cultural contributions that shape America and offers a compassionate meditation on finding belonging in a new land. Ervin’s Narcissus is

a striking fusion of modern, contemporary, and street dance, inspired by the Greek myth and the lifelong journey towards self-actualization and self-acceptance. Drawing further inspiration from the narcissus flower—symbolizing rebirth, inner reflection, and

hope—Ervin’s choreography invites audiences to consider the ways we see ourselves and how those perceptions shape identity.

Both A Place for Us and Narcissus were

commissioned as part of Accent Dance NYC’s NEXT: The Emerging Choreographer Commissioning Program, an initiative launched in 2023 to support choreographers bringing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the dance world—including dancer and choreographer compensation, rehearsal space, mentorship, and performance opportunities.

“This moment has been years in the making,” said Andrea Ziegelman, Accent

Dance NYC’s Artistic Director and Founder. “After bringing dance into classrooms, festivals, and communities across New York City, we are thrilled to finally share a full evening that embodies our ethos—who we are, where we’re from, and how we celebrate our stories, differences and connections.”

