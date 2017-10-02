Abingdon Theatre Company Announces Performance-Only Tickets for AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND Gala

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced that it is offering a limited number of $250 and $125 tickets for the performance-only portion of their 25th Anniversary Gala on Monday, October 23 at 8PM at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street). Honoring two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Sweet Charity, "Cheers," "Frasier"), the gala performance is an all-star concert presentation of the John Kander and Fred Ebb musical revue And The World Goes 'Round. Tickets are available at AbingdonTheatre.org or by calling 212-868-2055, ext. 2

The And The World Goes 'Round gala cast features Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, A Chorus Line, La Cage aux Folles), Sebastian Arcelus ("Madam Secretary," "House of Cards," Wicked), Jeannette Bayardelle (The Color Purple, Hair, Company), Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Jelly's Last Jam, Chicago), Cunio (Hairspray, Jersey Boys), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line, On the Town), Jenn Harris (Modern Orthodox, Silence the Musical), Olivier Award-winner Ruthie Henshall (Crazy For You, Miss Saigon, Chicago), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music, Cabaret, Once Upon a Mattress), Jeff Hiller (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman (The Producers, The Nance, Steel Pier), Morgan James (The Addams Family, Godspell, Motown), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell), Bianca Marroquín (Chicago, In the Heights, The Pajama Game), Drama Desk Award nominee Julia Murney (The Wild Party, Wicked, Lennon), Christine Pedi (Little Me, Talk Radio, Chicago), two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia, Nine, The King and I), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, High School Musical), Angie L. Schworer (Something Rotten, The Producers, Sunset Boulevard), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), Ali Stroker ("Glee," Spring Awakening), Katie Thompson, (Giant, Pump Boys and Dinettes, Big Fish), and Sally Ann Triplett (Finding Neverland, The Last Ship, Carrie), with Gabriel Bernal (The World According to Snoopy), Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Matthew Davies (Beauty and the Beast), Lily Kaufmann (Newsies, Hairspray), Pierre Marais (Saturday Night Fever, A Chorus Line), Ilda Mason (Cinderella, West Side Story), Jaysin McCollum (The Lion King), Yasmin Schancer (The Golden Smile). And The World Goes 'Round will feature choreography by Deidre Goodwin, musical direction by Kevin David Thomas, and direction by Chad Austin.



And the World Goes 'Round is a stunning musical revue by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the multi Tony Award winning team that wrote Chicago and Cabaret. From Flora the Red Menace to Kiss of the Spider Woman and everything in between, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems including "All that Jazz," "Maybe This Time," "Colored Lights" and "New York, New York," seamlessly woven into an unforgettable evening of musical theatre. And the World Goes 'Round is a celebration of life, love and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going.

"We could not be happier with the response to the announcement of And the World Goes 'Round at our 25th Anniversary Gala," said Tony Speciale, Artistic Director, Abingdon Theatre Company. "Deidre Goodwin and Chad Austin, our Gala choreographer and director, have assembled a dream cast of extraordinary Broadway talent. Due to the overwhelming number of inquiries from enthusiastic fans asking about access to the show, we've made a limited number of performance-only seats available to those who would like to join in the celebration of Abingdon's 25th Anniversary, the incomparable Bebe Neuwirth, and the wonderful songs by Kander and Ebb."

Individual Gala tickets, starting at $500, include access to the cocktail reception, dinner, awards presentation and live auction at 6PM, followed by orchestra seating for And The World Goes 'Round at 8PM. $250 performance-only tickets offer access to reserved seating with open bar for the 8PM performance. $125 performance-only tickets offer access to general admission on the mezzanine with open bar for the 8PM performance. Doors open at 7:30pm for performance-only tickets. Both Individual Gala tickets and performance-only tickets are available at AbingdonTheatre.org or by calling 212-868-2055, ext. 2.

ABINGDON THEATRE COMPANY is dedicated to developing and producing new work by emerging and established American artists. Under the artistic direction of Tony Speciale, who joined Abingdon in October 2016, the company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. Abingdon Theatre Company searches for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. To date, the company has collaborated with more than 200 playwrights, produced 89 New York and world-premiere plays, presented more than 700 readings, staged over 175 ten-minute plays, and commissioned 6 one-act plays. Notable artists who have worked with Abingdon Theatre Company include Carl Andress, Bryan Batt, Reed Birney, Anne Bogart, Robert Brustein, Mario Cantone, Maxwell Caulfield, Dick Cavett, John Epperson, Jane Greenwood, Arthur Kopit, James Lecesne, Ralph Macchio, Roberta Maxwell, Charles L. Mee, Iddo Netanyahu, Jason O'Connell, Nancy Opel, Austin Pendleton, Sam Pinkleton, Marcia Rodd and Michael Weller. Abingdon's 2014 production of Brian Richard Mori's Hellman v. McCarthy, directed by founding artistic director Jan Buttram, was filmed and presented by WNET as part of its inaugural Theatre Close-Up series. www.AbingdonTheatre.org

