Aaron Tveit & Gavin Creel Will Star in AMERICAN HORROR STORIES

Broadway stars Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel have joined creator Ryan Murphy's latest TV offering: American Horror Stories.

The large cast also includes Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, Sierra McCormick, Ashley Martin Carter, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo, Kaia Gerber, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey, Kyle Red Silverstein, Amy Grabow, John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, and Virginia Gardner.

Many of these actors are newcomers to the AHS TV universe, but Lourd, Bomer, Grossman, and Lynch have each appeared in previous iterations of American Horror Story.

The new anthology debuts July 15th on FX.

Watch a tweeted announcement about the new season here:

And this isn't even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast. The brand new anthology series begins streaming July 15 only on #FXonHulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/uKKEzBPNqi - AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 7, 2021

Aaron Tveit was starring in in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway before the shutdown; he is nominated for a 2020 Tony Award for the performance. Tveit's other Broadway credits include: Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked, Hair­spray. Other stage credits include: Assassins (West End), Rent (Hollywood Bowl). TV: "Graceland" (USA), "BrainDead" (CBS), "Grease Live!" (FOX), "The Code," "The Good Fight," "Gossip Girl." Film: Enjolras in the Oscar-winning Les Mi­sérables, Out of Blue (TIFF), Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Big Sky, Howl, and others.

Gavin Creel received a Tony Award for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce. Gavin made his Broadway debut originating the role of Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which he received his first Tony Award® nomination. He has since delivered memorable performances on Broadway as Jean-Michel in La Cage Aux Folles, Claude in Hair, which earned him a second Tony Award® nomination and Stephen Kodaly in the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of She Loves Me, which was filmed live and is available on Broadway HD.