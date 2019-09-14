Aaron Lazar Replaces Steven Pasquale in Upcoming Fox Series, FILTHY RICH

Aaron Lazar is replacing Steven Pasquale in the upcoming FOX series, Filthy Rich. According to Deadline, Pasquale had to depart due to "personal reasons." Filming of the series began today.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the series hails from The Help writer-director Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century FOX TV.

Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide - with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

Lazar will play Reverend Paul Luke Thomas, the beloved, popular, influential and ambitious minister at the Sunshine Network.

Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris and Olivia Macklin also star.

Lazar has starred on Broadway in the first ever revival of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music, and in two world premieres: Impressionism with Jeremy Irons & Joan Allen, and A Tale of Two Cities. Other Broadway credits: Les Miserables (Drama Desk nomination), Mamma Mia!, The Phantom of the Opera, Oklahoma!, and The Light in the Piazza at Lincoln Center and "Live from Lincoln Center" on PBS. He most recently appeared on the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen.

Film & Television credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, This is Where I Leave You, J.Edgar, The Notorious Bettie Page; "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Person of Interest," "A Gifted Man," "Onion News Network," and "Ugly Betty."





