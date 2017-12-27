AVENUE Q, JERSEY BOYS, CRUEL INTENTIONS and More Participate in Return of Off-Broadway Alliance's 20@20

The Off Broadway Alliance has announced that its hugely popular semi-annual ticket promotion 20at20, will return from January 23 - February 11. 20at20 makes $20 tickets available to most off Broadway shows 20 minutes prior to curtain for 20 days.

20at20 has become one of New York's most eagerly anticipated promotions for people who want to see exciting shows at steeply discounted prices, making live, up-close-and-personal, up-to-the-minute, and classical theater accessible to everyone for about the price of a pizza.

Peter Breger, President of the Off Broadway Alliance, said: "What can you do in New York for 20 bucks? You can see a movie, have a drink at a bar, bowl a few games, or just stay home and order some Chinese food. Or you can do something that's available only in New York - you can go see amazing actors on stage in exciting new shows by the best new playwrights and composers, with great seats in an intimate Off Broadway theatre. And for 20 bucks each, you may as well see two or three - or more!"

During 20at20, you can see six or seven of these shows for less than the price of one Broadway ticket.

Just show up twenty minutes before curtain to purchase $20 tickets at the box office for participating productions. Here's your chance to catch up on shows you may have missed, get a sneak peek of the newest hits, or revisit a favorite show - all for just 20 bucks.

20at20 has options for everyone:

For something that families will enjoy, there are shows like STOMP, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Gazillion Bubble and more!

Adults looking for a memorable night out will enjoy shows like Avenue Q, Sex Tips for Straight Women..., Afterglow and The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking.

Plus musicals like Cruel Intentions and Jersey Boys!

20at20 is presented by The Off Broadway Alliance (OBA), a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off-Broadway theater community. Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. And the OBA created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which details Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York." Complete info on 20at20 go to www.20at20.com or address any question via email to hello@20at20.com.

Off Broadway shows participating in 20at20:

Addy & Uno

The Kirk: Theatre Row

addyanduno.com

Afterglow

The Loft at the Davenport Theatre

afterglowtheplay.com

Avenue Q

New World Stages- Stage 3

avenueq.com

Cruel Intentions

Le Poisson Rouge

cruelmusical.com

The Imbible: Day Drinking

New World Stages

imbible.nyc

Gazillion Bubble Show

New World Stages

gazillionbubbleshow.com

The Imbible : A Spirited History Of Drinking

New World Stages

imbible.nyc

Jersey Boys

New World Stages

jerseyboysnewyork.com

The Marvelous Wonderettes

The Kirk: Theatre Row

themarvelouswonderettes.com

NEWSical The Musical

The Kirk: Theatre Row

newsicalthemusical.net

Naked Boys Singing!

The Kirk: Theatre Row

nakedboyssinging.com

One Nation, One Mission, One Promise - An American Story

The Players Theatre

onenationonemissiononepromise.com

Owen & Mzee the Musical

Theater at Blessed Sacrament

vitaltheatre.org

Perfect Crime

The Theater Center

perfect-crime.com

Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic

New World Stages

puffstheplay.com

Red Roses, Green Gold

Minetta Lane Theatre

redrosesgreengold.com

Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man

The 777 Theater

sextipsplay.com

Sistas The Musical

St. Luke's Theatre

sistasthemusical.com

STOMP

Orpheum Theatre

stomponline.com

The Chekhov Dreams

Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row

chekhovdreams.com

The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats

St. Luke's Theatre

thesnowydayplay.com

This One's for the Girls

St. Luke's Theatre

thisonesforthegirlsthemusical.com

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

DR2 Theater

hungrycaterpillarshow.com

20at20 Terms and Conditions: All tickets subject to availability. Restrictions may apply. Offer valid only at the box office on the day of the performance twenty minutes prior to curtain. Offer may be revoked at any time. Not valid on prior sale. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid January 23rd to February 11th. Cash only at all venues.

