AVENUE Q, JERSEY BOYS, CRUEL INTENTIONS and More Participate in Return of Off-Broadway Alliance's 20@20
The Off Broadway Alliance has announced that its hugely popular semi-annual ticket promotion 20at20, will return from January 23 - February 11. 20at20 makes $20 tickets available to most off Broadway shows 20 minutes prior to curtain for 20 days.
20at20 has become one of New York's most eagerly anticipated promotions for people who want to see exciting shows at steeply discounted prices, making live, up-close-and-personal, up-to-the-minute, and classical theater accessible to everyone for about the price of a pizza.
Peter Breger, President of the Off Broadway Alliance, said: "What can you do in New York for 20 bucks? You can see a movie, have a drink at a bar, bowl a few games, or just stay home and order some Chinese food. Or you can do something that's available only in New York - you can go see amazing actors on stage in exciting new shows by the best new playwrights and composers, with great seats in an intimate Off Broadway theatre. And for 20 bucks each, you may as well see two or three - or more!"
During 20at20, you can see six or seven of these shows for less than the price of one Broadway ticket.
Just show up twenty minutes before curtain to purchase $20 tickets at the box office for participating productions. Here's your chance to catch up on shows you may have missed, get a sneak peek of the newest hits, or revisit a favorite show - all for just 20 bucks.
20at20 has options for everyone:
For something that families will enjoy, there are shows like STOMP, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Gazillion Bubble and more!
Adults looking for a memorable night out will enjoy shows like Avenue Q, Sex Tips for Straight Women..., Afterglow and The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking.
Plus musicals like Cruel Intentions and Jersey Boys!
20at20 is presented by The Off Broadway Alliance (OBA), a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off-Broadway theater community. Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. And the OBA created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which details Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York." Complete info on 20at20 go to www.20at20.com or address any question via email to hello@20at20.com.
Off Broadway shows participating in 20at20:
Addy & Uno
The Kirk: Theatre Row
Afterglow
The Loft at the Davenport Theatre
Avenue Q
New World Stages- Stage 3
Cruel Intentions
Le Poisson Rouge
cruelmusical.com
The Imbible: Day Drinking
New World Stages
Gazillion Bubble Show
New World Stages
The Imbible : A Spirited History Of Drinking
New World Stages
Jersey Boys
New World Stages
The Marvelous Wonderettes
The Kirk: Theatre Row
NEWSical The Musical
The Kirk: Theatre Row
Naked Boys Singing!
The Kirk: Theatre Row
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise - An American Story
onenationonemissiononepromise.com
Owen & Mzee the Musical
Theater at Blessed Sacrament
Perfect Crime
The Theater Center
Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
New World Stages
Red Roses, Green Gold
Minetta Lane Theatre
Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man
The 777 Theater
Sistas The Musical
STOMP
Orpheum Theatre
The Chekhov Dreams
Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row
The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats
This One's for the Girls
thisonesforthegirlsthemusical.com
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
DR2 Theater
20at20 Terms and Conditions: All tickets subject to availability. Restrictions may apply. Offer valid only at the box office on the day of the performance twenty minutes prior to curtain. Offer may be revoked at any time. Not valid on prior sale. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid January 23rd to February 11th. Cash only at all venues.