ASTEP to Present Online Event and Fundraiser Featuring Raúl Esparza, Jessica Vosk and More

On July 19th, Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP) will present an online event and fundraiser, The Art of Wellness: A Curated Evening of Conversation and Music. Proceeds from this event will go toward the ASTEP Arts Resilience Fund during COVID-19.

Co-hosts for the evening will be Dr. Keith Bell, integrative medicine expert in the prevention and treatment of burnout, and Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Broadway musical director and founder of Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP); the creatives behind "Wellness Wednesday" which brings together leading professionals of the healing arts and the creative arts to facilitate holistic wellbeing in the community at large, which is held weekly on ASTEP's Facebook page.

This event will showcase luminaries from the Broadway stage including Raúl Esparza (Company, Leap of Faith), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof), Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Book of Mormon, In The Heights), Crystal Monee Hall (RENT, For The Girls), and more discussing powerful and effective techniques proven to transform stress-based emotional responses into virtues and strengths for navigating these difficult times.

Utilizing positive psychology, mindfulness, and creativity we will explore the cultivation of character strengths such as courage, humor, gratitude and transcendence as a way of cultivating resilience.

Reserve your spot now - tickets are limited!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-wellness-tickets-112504714630

This is a free event, but donations are encouraged if you are able to contribute. ASTEP is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, EIN 20-4532991. Tax-deductible donations can also be made at give.classy.org/ASTEP.

