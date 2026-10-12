ART OF THE ART SONG to Feature Soprano Ljiljana Winkler
The concert will present compositions by nine contemporary composers with video art components at MISE-EN_PLACE in New York City.
Hear the art song in its evolving richness as soprano Ljiljana Winkler and pianist Jai Jeffryes perform Art of the Art Song on Thursday, November 12, at 7pm. The program features works by Seth Boustead, Carlos Castro, Eugene W. McBride, Debra Kaye, Joseph Pehrson, Gene Pritsker, Roger G. Stubblefield, Robert Voisey, and Randall Woolf. Each composition will also have a video component with video art by Lisa Barcy, Graham Elliott, Margareta Kern, Milica Paranosic, Roxanne Rea.
From Franz Schubert’s nineteenth-century Lieder—whose intimate union of poetry, voice, and piano helped shape the genre—to the diverse approaches of composers working today, the art song has remained a forum for close musical and literary expression. This concert places that tradition in a contemporary context, inviting listeners to experience the distinctive dialogue between singer and pianist across a program of varied compositional voices.
The featured composition is Lilith’s Rise-Up by Gene Pritsker, with words by Ljiljana Winkler, from their forthcoming opera Lilith.
The performance takes place at MISE-EN_PLACE, 45 St. Nicholas Avenue in New York City. The concert will also be live-streamed.
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