ART OF THE ART SONG to Feature Soprano Ljiljana Winkler

Hear the art song in its evolving richness as soprano Ljiljana Winkler and pianist Jai Jeffryes perform Art of the Art Song on Thursday, November 12, at 7pm. The program features works by Seth Boustead, Carlos Castro, Eugene W. McBride, Debra Kaye, Joseph Pehrson, Gene Pritsker, Roger G. Stubblefield, Robert Voisey, and Randall Woolf. Each composition will also have a video component with video art by Lisa Barcy, Graham Elliott, Margareta Kern, Milica Paranosic, Roxanne Rea.

From Franz Schubert’s nineteenth-century Lieder—whose intimate union of poetry, voice, and piano helped shape the genre—to the diverse approaches of composers working today, the art song has remained a forum for close musical and literary expression. This concert places that tradition in a contemporary context, inviting listeners to experience the distinctive dialogue between singer and pianist across a program of varied compositional voices.

The featured composition is Lilith’s Rise-Up by Gene Pritsker, with words by Ljiljana Winkler, from their forthcoming opera Lilith.

The performance takes place at MISE-EN_PLACE, 45 St. Nicholas Avenue in New York City. The concert will also be live-streamed.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 14 Hrs 40 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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