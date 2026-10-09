ART HOUSE ACTION Will Play The Slipper Room

Code 10-10 Productions will present Art House Action, a one-night event celebrating the stunt world. Taking place on November 2nd, 2026, at The Slipper Room in New York City, this unique showcase mixes live stunts and circus performance with a curated line up of some the best action designers in the country. This event gathers stunt performers, filmmakers, and creatives for an evening where action cinema meets elegance.

Art House Action shines a spotlight on stunt professionals as more than performers. It celebrates them as filmmakers, storytellers, choreographers, and creative visionaries whose work continues to shape independent film and action cinema.

In addition to an unforgettable evening of entertainment, the event offers a valuable opportunity for networking and collaboration among filmmakers, producers, stunt professionals, and other industry artists. Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion and prepare for a night that is equal parts sophistication and spectacle.

'Art House Action is about honoring the extraordinary talent and creativity of the East Coast stunt community,' said the team at Code 10-10 Productions. 'We're excited to create a space where these artists can showcase not only their physical skill, but also their storytelling, innovation, and cinematic vision.'

With its blend of film, live performance, and industry connection, Art House Action promises to be a standout event for anyone passionate about the future of action storytelling.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 02 Hrs 44 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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