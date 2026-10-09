ART HOUSE ACTION Will Play The Slipper Room
The event will be held at The Slipper Room.
Code 10-10 Productions will present Art House Action, a one-night event celebrating the stunt world. Taking place on November 2nd, 2026, at The Slipper Room in New York City, this unique showcase mixes live stunts and circus performance with a curated line up of some the best action designers in the country. This event gathers stunt performers, filmmakers, and creatives for an evening where action cinema meets elegance.
Art House Action shines a spotlight on stunt professionals as more than performers. It celebrates them as filmmakers, storytellers, choreographers, and creative visionaries whose work continues to shape independent film and action cinema.
In addition to an unforgettable evening of entertainment, the event offers a valuable opportunity for networking and collaboration among filmmakers, producers, stunt professionals, and other industry artists. Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion and prepare for a night that is equal parts sophistication and spectacle.
'Art House Action is about honoring the extraordinary talent and creativity of the East Coast stunt community,' said the team at Code 10-10 Productions. 'We're excited to create a space where these artists can showcase not only their physical skill, but also their storytelling, innovation, and cinematic vision.'
With its blend of film, live performance, and industry connection, Art House Action promises to be a standout event for anyone passionate about the future of action storytelling.
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