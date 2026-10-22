ANNELIES Reading to Feature Hale Appleman, Natalie Gold, Matilda Lawler

An industry-only reading of Annelies, a new play by Oded Gross, will take place on Thursday, November 5 at Open Jar Studios. Directed by Arya Shahi (co-founder of PigPen Theatre Co.), the reading will feature Hale Appleman, Natalie Gold, and Matilda Lawler.

The present collides with the past in Annelies. Mourning the loss of his father and facing the end of his marriage, a grieving writer named Ari begins keeping a journal, only to find himself inexplicably corresponding with Anne Frank before her death. With the help of his soon-to-be ex-wife and his knowledge of what lies ahead, Ari becomes determined to use the miraculous journal to change the course of history. A play about grief, friendship, faith, and hope, Annelies explores the strength and legacy of the written word and its power to change our lives forever.

Inspired by the playwright's own journey through grief and loss, Annelies grew out of a deeply personal ritual following the death of his father in 2012. Seeking a way to stay connected, Gross created an email account in his father's name and began writing to him every Thursday, sharing updates about life, work, and his grandchildren, as well as the depth of his longing. Each Friday, despite knowing it was impossible, he would check the account in the hope of hearing a reply. It was during this time that the idea for Annelies first began to take shape. 'I thought I was going to grieve forever,' says Gross. 'Hope had other plans.'

Cast and Creative Team

The industry presentation of Annelies will feature Hale Appleman (Birthright (MCC) and The Magicians) as Ari, Natalie Gold (Appropriate, Succession (HBO MAX), Birdman) as Ronia, and Matilda Lawler (The Ferryman, Flora & Ulysses (Disney+), The Gilded Age, Welcome to Derry, Station Eleven (HBO MAX)) as Annelies.

Labhaoise McGee will be stage manager. Casting by Karyn Casl at The Telsey Office. Ampersand Theatrical Management is serving as the general manager.

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