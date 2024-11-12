AND AWAY WE GO Comes to Wagner College Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wagner College Theatre will present AND AWAY WE GO. Why would anyone want to pursue a life in the theatre? In AND AWAY WE GO, Terrence McNally lovingly ponders that question. Written for six actors playing thirty-six theatre makers, the play hilariously hurtles through two millennia of theatre history. We begin backstage in ancient Athens, jump to Shakespeare's Globe, travel to Versaille's Royal Theatre on the eve of revolution, detour through Stanislavsky's Moscow Arts Theatre in 1896, stop by The Coconut Grove in the nineteen-fifties, and land in the present day with a resident theatre company on the eve of their final performance. AND AWAY WE GO is McNally's love letter to the theatre.

THE PLAYWRIGHT

Terrence McNally (1938-2020) was an acclaimed American playwright, screenwriter, and librettist known for his influential works in theater. With a career spanning over six decades, McNally's notable plays include Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. His writing often explored themes of love, identity, and the complexities of human relationships. McNally was a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, using his platform to address social issues. His legacy continues to inspire and shape contemporary theater. A multiple Tony Award winner, He was also a winner of the 1962 Stanley Drama Award, administered by Wagner College Theatre.

Performances are November 21, 22 at 7:30PM, November 23 at 4:00PM and 8:00PM, and November 24 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One.

THE COMPANY

Directed by Prof. Theresa McCarthy, Assistant Directed by Maria-Ioana Andrei, Lighting Designer Sam Terrell, Costume Designer Ash Mojica, Scenic Designer Jareb Goldston, Sound Designer Rareş Damşa, Stage Manager Selina Amargo, Props Master Aiyana Torres, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron, Production Manager Vicki Neal. The cast includes: Shane Hickey, Rareş Damşa, Abraham Lopes, Sydney Cox, Madison Garcia, Angelica Gonzalez, Adarsh Chauhan, Lydia Yelle, and Dayshalin Tapia.