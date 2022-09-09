Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANASTASIA Reschedules Previously Cancelled Japanese Production For 2023

Te musical will play the Tokyu Theatre ORB (Tokyo) and the Main Hall of Umeda Arts Theater (Osaka).

Sep. 09, 2022  

The Japanese production of Anastasia, previously cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, has been rescheduled for September and October 2023.

Exact dates have yet to be announced, but the musical will play the Tokyu Theatre ORB (Tokyo) and the Main Hall of Umeda Arts Theater (Osaka).

Anastasia features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, with choreography by Peggy Hickey, and direction by Darko Tresnjak.

Cast:

Wakana Aoi / Haruka Kinoshita as Anya
Naoto Kaiho as Dmitry / Gleb
Hiroki Aiba / Akiyoshi Utsumi as Dmitry
Yoshikuni Dohchin / Mario Tashiro as Gleb
Kenya Osumi / Zen Ishikawa as Vlad
Hikaru Asami / Marcia / Keiko Horiuchi as Countess Lily
Rei Asami as Dowager Empress

Koji Igarashi, Fuzuki Isaka, Hana Inoue, Hikari Kudo, Saho Kumazawa, Arisa Kojima, Dai Sakai, Keisuke Sugiura, Mariko Toguchi, Kengo Nishioka, Kan Muto, Naruhito Murai, Mina Yamanaka, Harumi Yamamoto.

The show will be performed in Japanese with no subtitles.

Details will be announced at a later date. Learn more at https://theatre-orb.com/english/lineup/20231445.html

