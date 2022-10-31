Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
¡AMERICANO! THE MUSICAL, Emilio Sosa, Caesar Samayoa & More to Receive 2022 HOLA Awards

Oct. 31, 2022  

The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors announced today the 21st. Annual HOLA Awards Gala Benefit which honors top Latino and Hispanic talents who have shown excellence in film, television, and theatre.

This year HOLA will recognize the extraordinary work of Broadway legend and three-time Tony Award-winner Chita Rivera, who will receive the HOLA 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding artistic career. Also, the superb talent of Jaime Lozano, composer of the upcoming Broadway musical Frida: The Musical, will not only be recognized with the HOLA Elisabeth Peña Breakthrough Artist Award, but will be directing the music performances of the ceremony. Additional Awardees will include Broadway performer Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), stage and TV star Hemky Madera ("Queen of the South"), media personality Fernando Cárdenas (Univision), talent agent Wendy Curiel, and others.

The 21st Annual HOLA Awards Gala Benefit will take place on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 6:30 pm in the Instituto Cervantes (211 East 49th Street) in New York City. The emcees for the evening will be Lynda Baquero of NBC4 News and Manuel Benetez of NY1 News.

HOLA LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

CHITA RIVERA

HOLA ILKA ADVOCACY AWARD

EMILIO SOSA

RAUL JULIA HOLA FOUNDERS AWARD

WENDY CURIEL

HOLA JOSÉ FERRER TESPIS AWARD

CAESAR SAMAYOA

HOLA EXCELLENCE IN TELEVISION AWARD

HEMKY MADERA

HOLA EXCELLENCE IN THEATER AWARD

LABYRINTH THEATER COMPANY

LATINX PLAYWRIGHTS CIRCLE

2022 HOLA AWARDS IN THEATER

GILBERTO ZALDIVAR HOLA AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION

  • ¡AMERICANO! THE MUSICAL (QUIXOTE PRODUCTIONS)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN PLAYWRIGHTING

  • LUIS ARAÚJO, MERCADO LIBRE (BOUNDLESS THEATRE COMPANY)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING

  • ISMANUEL RODRIGUEZ, MERCADO LIBRE (BOUNDLESS THEATRE COMPANY)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • LA DAMA BOBA (REPERTORIO ESPAŃOL)- ROBERT WEBER FEDERICO, LIGHTING AND SOUND DESIGN
  • MERCADO LIBRE (BOUNDLESS THEATRE COMPANY)-MARIA CRISTINA FUSTÉ, LIGHTING DESIGN & OMAYRA GARRIGA, SCENIC DESIGN

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE CAST

  • ¡AMERICANO! THE MUSICAL (QUIXOTE PRODUCTIONS)-SEAN EWING, LEGNA CEDILLO, YASSMIN ALERS, JOHANNA CARLISLE-ZEPEDA, JOSEPH PAUL CAVAZOS, JUAN LUIS ESPINAL, JUSTIN FIGUEROA, RUBEN FLORES, MEGAN ELYSE FULMER, HENRY GENDRON, ANNE-LISE KOYABE, ALESSANDRO J. LOPEZ, EDGAR LOPEZ, CAROLINA MIRANDA, ALEX PAEZ, RYAN REYES, LANNIE RUBIO, NICOLE PALOMA SARRO, ROBBIE SERRANO, MARIA CRISTINA POSADA SLYE, PABLO TORRES

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR

  • GERADO GUDIŃO, MERCADO LIBRE (BOUNDLESS THEATRE COMPANY)
  • DIANA POU, MERCADO LIBRE (BOUNDLESS THEATRE COMPANY)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTOR

  • RAFAEL BEATO, BLOOM (IATI THEATER)
  • URSULA TINOCO, MUERTE EN EL NILO (COQUI THEATER)

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

  • MARC PAREJO, CON LOS OJOS CERRADOS (MANIAC PRODUCCIONES)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION IN VIRTUAL THEATER

  • EL RETABLILLO DE DON CRISTÓBAL (PIN PRODUCTIONS)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCITON IN MICROTHEATER

  • CÉSAR CHÁVEZ AND THE MIGRANTS (THE CÉSAR CHÁVEZ STORY), (TEATRO SEA)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION IN CHILDREN'S THEATER

  • LOS GRISES (TEATRO SEA)

HOLA SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

  • LA PAZ PERPETUA (REPERTORIO ESPAŃOL)-FOR ORIGINAL MONTAGE
  • LIFE LESSONS (THALIA SPANISH THEATER) -FOR ITS THEME OF INCLUSION AND EDUCATION

The HOLA Awards are considered the most prestigious accolades dedicated to honor Latino Artists in the East Coast of the United States. Past awards have been given to Antonio Banderas, Rubén Blades, Danny Burstein, Bobby Cannavale, Alfonso Cuarón, Nilo Cruz, Benicio del Toro, Héctor Elizondo, Lupita Ferrer, Andy Garcia, Moises Kaufman, John Leguizamo, Bianca Marroquin, Lin-Manual Miranda, Sara Montiel, Alfred Molina, Pedro Pacal, Rosie Pérez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Mercedes Ruehl and David Zayas.

The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors was founded in 1975 by a core group of Latino actors working in New York to address the inequities created by the casting system that underemployed Hispanic actors and relegated Latino characters to negative stereotypes. HOLA is dedicated to expanding the presence of Hispanic artists in entertainment and media through the cultivation, education, and recognition of Latin artists. HOLA has served as a crucial resource to the NY casting community for more than 45 years by hosting Hispanic talent database available to casting directors and agents, in addition to distributing casting notices to our members. HOLA also serves as a resource for immigrant actors to gaining access to legal documentation in the United States.

Admission tickets for this Benefit are limited and being sold on HOLA'S website
