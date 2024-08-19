AMERICAN IDIOT With CTG & More Set for Deaf West Theatre 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deaf West Theatre will present a program of new productions, workshops and developmental readings in Los Angeles and across the US for the 2024 – 2025 theatre season.



This announcement follows Deaf West’s production of Beethoven’s only opera Fidelio with the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Maestro Gustavo Dudamel, with encore productions in LA, Barcelona, Paris and London.



This Fall, Deaf West will collaborate with Center Theatre Group on a new groundbreaking production of the Green Day musical, American Idiot directed by CTG’s Artistic Director Snehal Desai. The production opens on October 9, 2024 at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles and will seamlessly integrate choreography and American Sign Language with choreography by Jennifer Weber and American Sign Language (ASL) choreography by Colin Analco and Amelia Hensley.



Some other projects that continue in various stages of development with a range of partners on both coasts include:



CODA a stage musical adaptation of the Academy Award-winning Best Picture CODA;



Wonderstruck, a stage dramatization of the novel by Brian Selznick;



Elephant Shoes, a contemporary new musical version of Cyrano de Bergerac set in the world of big tech starring Daniel N. Durant (CODA), directed by Jeff Calhoun;



Sense and Sensibility, adapted from the Jane Austen Novel by Kate Hamill and directed by Sarna Lapine.



In addition, Deaf West is working with emerging and established artists on multiple commissions for new works.



Artistic director DJ Kurs said, "As Deaf West continues to expand its repertoire of world-class theatrical productions, it's incredibly exciting to witness the passionate progress of so many projects. Our mission is to build a bridge between the Deaf and hearing worlds, fostering accessibility for deaf audiences and creating opportunities for deaf artists. In this pivotal moment for inclusion and new voices in the industry, we are proud to be at the forefront, leading the charge for greater representation. Our upcoming co-productions with Center Theatre Group and Roundabout Theatre Company underscore the vital need for our artistic voice in the theatre world. We are thrilled to see the theatrical community embrace our work and eagerly anticipate many more collaborations of this kind."



Managing Director Jeff Perri adds, "Deaf West Theatre envisions a bright future as we expand into a permanent, bi-coastal institution setting new standards for both non-profit and commercial productions. As the theatrical landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial for DWT to explore innovative models that ensure artistic impactful and financial stability. This growth is essential for us to fulfill our mission, allowing us to realize our artistic endeavors while reaching a wider, more equitable audience.



“It is more important than ever for Deaf West Theatre to adapt and reinvent our approach to producing. By embracing new possibilities and leveraging our unique strengths, we aim to create a resilient and dynamic future for our company, ensuring that our contributions to the arts remain vibrant and influential for years to come."