AMERICAN CANDY Comedy Takes On Local News Satire

After nearly ten years of bringing you the funniest sketch show in NYC, AMERICAN CANDY is spoofing Brooklyn with Brooklyn Action News. It's a special news satire show tackling the Beige-ing of Brooklyn. It's got the silliness of Anchorman with the bite of The Daily Show and the local flavor of NY1, with a few more Black people.

AMERICAN CANDY is a fresh and edgy take on sketch comedy. Created by Hollie Harper, Brooklyn Action News is written and directed by Harper, Megan O'Leary, Stephanie Bok and Wilkie Cornelius. AMERICAN CANDY defies the boring stereotypes of traditional comedy groups while being hilarious and accessible to wide audiences. This show's cast includes Hollie Harper, Megan O'Leary, E. George Perry, Okema T. Moore, Saleema Josey, Gretchen Knapp, Tunu Thom, Kaitlyn Kemp, Jun Chen, Tomo Lovric, Imani Patterson, and Lev Harvey.

Chris Rock has said "AMERICAN CANDY just might be the funniest show I've ever seen."

AMERICAN CANDY has been playing to extremely receptive and loyal audiences in Manhattan and Brooklyn with past themes including Worst Christmas Ever, The Fempire Strikes Back, The History of Sex, The Super 70s, Very Foreign Affairs and Back to School. After ten years on the scene, AMERICAN CANDY has become a comedy institution in New York City.

Located at 44 Charlton Street in SoHo, the Greene Space channels the collective genius of New York City to create forward-looking live art, theater and journalism that sparks change. It's the perfect intimate setting for AMERICAN CANDY. Beverages are available for purchase before each show.

The 7pm performance is sold out, and advanced reservations are strongly recommended for the 9pm show. Tickets and information on the Greene Space website: https://www.thegreenespace.org/event/american-candy-brooklyn-action-news-2/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You