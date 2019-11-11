AMERICAN BUFFALO Starring Darren Criss and Laurence Fishburne Announces Special Pre-Sale & General On Sale Date

AMERICAN BUFFALO today announced a special pre-sale for fans of Darren Criss. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10am EST and run through Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 5pm EST. To sign up for access to the pre-sale, please visit http://darrencriss.me/BuffaloBway or text "BUFFALO" to 415.675.8068.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10am EST, and will be available at www.AmericanBuffaloNYC.com or www.Telecharge.com (212.239.6200).

Tickets for American Buffalo range from $89.50-$179.50. Premium tickets range from $199.50-$279.50.

Emmy & Tony Award® winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award® & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss will star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo, directed by Neil Pepe (Speed-the-Plow, A Life in the Theatre).

Performances are set to begin on March 24, 2020 with an official opening on April 14th, 2020 at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street).

Three small-time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed stars Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® winner Laurence Fishburne (Thurgood, "The Matrix"), Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards," Fool For Love), and Emmy® winner Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace," Hedwig), under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony®-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company). American Buffalo returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin.

Ben Brantley of The New York Times hails it as, "David Mamet's most affecting and gripping play," and Frank Rich of The New York Times declares, "AMERICAN BUFFALO is one of the best American plays of the last decade."

AMERICAN BUFFALO premiered on Broadway in 1977 and received the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production and a film version of the acclaimed work was released in 1996.

The full creative team for American Buffalo will be announced at a later date.

The producing team is headed by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, and Stephanie P. McClelland.

LAURENCE J. FISHBURNE III (Donny) has achieved an impressive body of work as an actor, producer and director. He starred in his first television show at age ten in the drama "One Life to Live," and made his feature film debut at age twelve in Cornbread, Earl and Me. At fifteen, Laurence appeared in Apocalypse Now, the first of many cult classics destined to define his long career. Fishburne's versatile acting has won him awards in theatre, film and television. In 1992, Fishburne won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Sterling Johnson in August Wilson's Two Trains Running. He won his first Emmy Award in 1993 for "The Box" episode of "Tribeca," and his second for his one-man show, "Thurgood," in 1997. In 1993, Laurence also received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for the Tina Turner biopic, What's Love Got to Do with It. He was an Emmy Award nominee and an NAACP Image Award winner for his starring role in the 1997 telefilm Miss Evers' Boys, which he also executive-produced. Laurence has been nominated 23 times for NAACP Image awards, with five wins - most recently in 2017 for his role in ABC's "Black-ish." Laurence may be best known for his role as Morpheus in the Wachowksi brothers' blockbuster The Matrix trilogy, but his many film credits include: Academy Award nominee John Singleton's Boyz 'n the Hood, Richard T. Heffron's telefilm A Rumor of War, Steven Spielberg's The Color Purple, the Steven Zaillian's Searching for Bobby Fischer, Mr. Singleton's Higher Learning, Clint Eastwood's Mystic River and cult classics, Deep Cover and King of New York. In 2000, Fishburne founded Cinema Gypsy Productions with his longtime manager and producing partner, Helen Sugland. They have produced numerous nominated and award-winning projects including: Thurgood (HBO), Five Fingers (Lionsgate), Akeelah and the Bee (Lionsgate), Once in the Life (Lionsgate), Always Out Numbered (HBO), Hoodlum (United Artists), and Miss Evers Boys (HBO). Currently they are the Executive Producers of "Black-ish," its Freeform spinoff, "Grown-ish" and new ABC spinoff, "Mixed-ish. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, "Black-ish" received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series. The show was also nominated in 2017 and 2018 for a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Their next endeavor is "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," an animated series based on the popular comic book series, being developed for Disney Channels Worldwide. In 2016, Fishburne starred in Warner Bros.' blockbuster Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and A&E's miniseries remake of "Roots," alongside Forest Whitaker and Anna Paquin. The "Roots" remake premiered with universal acclaim, and Fishburne received a 2016 Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Narrator as Alex Haley. Fishburne also appeared in Passengers alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt which was released December 2016. Laurence's other recent releases include: "Bronzeville," a 10-episode audio drama written by A History Of Violence scribe Josh Olson and produced with Larenz Tate's company TateMan Entertainment and Audio HQ. He recently finished recording the second season of the podcast. In "Madiba," a 2017 miniseries for BET Networks Laurence portrayed Nelson Mandela in a drama about the politician's life. In 2017, he appeared in Richard Linklater's Last Flag Flying, in which he starred with Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston. In 2018, he was seen in Marvel's Ant Man and The Wasp and recently he reprised his role as the Bowey King in John Wick 3 in May of 2019. Fishburne was last seen in Annapurna's highly anticipated adaptation of Where'd You Go, Bernadette. Next up for him is Running With The Devil. Cinema Gypsy Productions is also producing an adaptation of The Alchemist at TriStar with Kevin Frakes of Palm Star Media. Fishburne has served as an Ambassador for UNICEF since 1996. In 2007, he was honored by Harvard University as Artist of the Year for his Outstanding Contributions to American and International Performing Arts as well as his humanitarian contributions.

Sam Rockwell (Teach). Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell has established himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation with an array of emotionally searing and complex roles defining his body of work. Rockwell won the Academy Award®, Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Officer Dixon in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, opposite Frances McDormand. This year, he was nominated for an Academy Award®, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for his performance as George W. Bush in Adam McKay's Vice, starring opposite Christian Bale and Amy Adams. Most recently, Rockwell received an Emmy Award nomination for his work as Bob Fosse in FX's "Fosse/Verdon" opposite Michelle Williams. He currently appears in the film Jojo Rabbit and will next star in Clint Eastwood's The Ballad of Richard Jewell alongside Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Kathy Bates and Paul Walter Hauser, in theaters December 13, 2019. Off the screen, Rockwell has appeared on stage in a number of theatrical productions, including his most recent performance in Sam Shepherd's Broadway play Fool for Love alongside Nina Arianda. Additional stage credits include Martin McDonagh's critically acclaimed Broadway production of A Behanding in Spokane opposite Christopher Walken; the world premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis' The Last Days of Judas Iscariot directed by Philip Seymour Hoffman; and the off-Broadway production of Mike Leigh's fiercely comic Goose-Pimples. Rockwell is known for his standout performances in an array of noteworthy films, including George Clooney's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind; Ridley Scott's Matchstick Men; Martin McDonagh's Seven Psychopaths; Jon Favreau's Cowboys & Aliens; Tony Goldwyn's Conviction; Kirk Jones' Everybody's Fine; Garth Jennings's Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy; the Russo Brothers' Welcome to Collinwood; David Mamet's Heist; Dean Parisot's Galaxy Quest; Michael Hoffman's A Midsummer Night's Dream; John Duigan's Lawn Dogs; and his feature film debut in Victor Salva's slasher Clownhouse.

Darren Criss (Bobby.) Emmy and Golden Globe winner Darren Criss is a multi-faceted artist with a career spanning stage, television, film, and music. He was most recently seen on Broadway as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which kicked off the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival's national tour. The New York Times called Criss "mesmerizing" when he first stepped into the title role on Broadway in 2015. Criss made his Broadway debut in 2012 as J. Pierrepont Finch in How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. Criss is also the founder of New York City's first music festival celebrating the songs of stage and screen, Elsie Fest, which celebrated its fifth year this month. On television, Criss' portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's award-winning series "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" was met with widespread critical acclaim, earning him a Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors' Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award. Criss made television history for being the first Filipino-American to win an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award. It has also earned him acting nods from the Television Critics Association Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards and People's Choice Awards. His performance was deemed by critics as "electrifying," "compelling" and "career-changing." Up next, Criss will star as Lieutenant Commander Eugene Lindsey alongside Woody Harrelson and Mandy Moore in the Roland Emmerich-directed World War II film Midway, out November 8. He recently wrapped production on musical comedy series "Royalties," which he created, starred in, executive produced, and wrote songs for. It will be released in early 2020 on Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman's shortform video platform Quibi. Criss is currently in production on Netflix's "Hollywood," where he rejoins Ryan Murphy as the star and executive producer of the limited series set to stream in May 2020. He rose to subcultural fame with his contribution to the YouTube cult hit, "A Very Potter Musical," which led to the co-founding of musical comedy group sensation StarKid.

David Mamet (Playwright) is an American playwright, director, and screenwriter. His recent book, the acclaimed novel Chicago, is soon to adapted into a major television series and received encomiums from the following publications: Chicago Tribune -"There are real people here, so real as to be unforgettable and thus fully deserving of that spot on your Chicago bookshelf"; Los Angeles Times - "Chicago is a linguistically rich story that manages to entertain and engross"; New York Times - "Set in the 1920's Chicago among small-time crooks and aspiring mobsters. It has all the trademarks of a Mamet production - electric dialogue and a hurtling pace"; USA Today - "This novel has romantic heart and razor-sharp prose"; Wall Street Journal - "Chicago is a vivid new story that has powerful momentum;" Washington Post - "The novel glides along like the winning entry in a Hemingway contest."

Neil Pepe (Director) is an acclaimed director and has been the Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company since 1992. Neil has been a master teacher at the Atlantic Acting School at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and an associate adjunct professor of directing at Columbia University Graduate Film Division. He has been a guest at The O'Neill Playwrights Conference as well as the American Theatre Wing. Neil holds an Honorary Doctorate as well as a BA from Kenyon College in Ohio. He has served on the Board of ART/NY as well as the Selection Committee for Harold and Mimi Steinberg Playwriting Award as well as the Pew Charitable Trust in Philadelphia. As a director, Neil's Broadway credits include Doug Wright, Trey Anastasio and Amanda Green's musical Hands on a Hardbody, the acclaimed revival of David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow, as well as Mamet's A Life in the Theatre. At the Atlantic, Neil has most recently directed John Guare's 3 Kinds of Exile, Moira Buffini's Dying For It, Jez Butterworth's Parlour Song, Mojo and The Night Heron. Other Off-Broadway and Regional credits include: Ethan Coen's Happy Hour, Offices and Almost an Evening; Harold Pinter's Celebration and The Room; Adam Rapp's Dreams of Flying, Dreams of Falling; David Mamet's American Buffalo (Donmar Warehouse, Atlantic); Romance, Keep Your Pantheon/School (Center Theatre Group, Atlantic); Zinnie Harris' Further than the Furthest Thing (Manhattan Theater Club); Jessica Goldberg's Refuge (Playwrights Horizons); Frank Gilroy's The Subject Was Roses with Martin Sheen (CTG) and Eric Bogosian's Red Angel (Williamstown Theater Festival).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You