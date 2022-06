AMERICAN BUFFALO On Broadway to Require Audience Masking Through the End of its Run

There are two weeks left to see the Tony nominated Broadway revival of American Buffalo at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th St.). The limited engagement will end as planned on Sunday, July 10, 2022 and will continue to require audiences to wear masks through the end of the run.

Due to the close proximity of the audience to the actors as a result of the intimate size of the theater and the staging in the round, the production will continue to mandate audiences to wear masks in this space, despite the recent industry announcement of masking-optional across other Broadway theaters beginning July 1st.

By the final performance, the production will have played 101 regular performances and 27 preview performances.

The Broadway revival of American Buffalo by David Mamet stars Emmy & Tony Award® winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award® & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell (2022 Tony Award nominee) and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss, directed by Neil Pepe (2022 Tony Award nominee) directed by Neil Pepe (2022 Tony Award nominee).

AMERICAN BUFFALO began previews on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 and opened on Thursday, April 14, 2022, exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open.

Three small time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin, under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company).

The creative team for the production includes Scott Pask (Set Design, 2022 Tony Award nominee), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design) and Telsey + Company (Casting).

AMERICAN BUFFALO premiered on Broadway in 1977, received the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play and officially established David Mamet as one of the major new playwrights of the second half the 20th century. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production. The play was subsequently revived off-Broadway in 1981, on Broadway in 1983 and off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theatre Company in 2000.

The producing team is headed by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, GFour Productions, Spencer Ross with Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Gemini Theatrical, Suna Said Maslin, Richard Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Joanna Carson, Arthur Kern, Willette Klausner, Jeremiah J. Harris and Darren P. DeVerna, Van Kaplan, Patrick Myles/David Luff, Alexander Marshall, Kathleen K. Johnson, Diego Kolankowsky, Steve and Jacob Levy, Morwin Schmookler, Brian Moreland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Jacob Soroken Porter and The Shubert Organization.