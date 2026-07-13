AMERICA 250: MOVING TOGETHER to Mark U.S. Semi-Quincentennial at Statue of Liberty

On Saturday, July 25, 2026, Battery Dance will present America 250: Moving Together, a one-night-only performance commemorating the U.S. semi-quincentennial. Set against the backdrop of the Statue of Liberty, the evening honors the many histories, cultures, and communities that have shaped this land for generations-highlighting the Indigenous peoples who stewarded these territories long before the founding of the United States.

Through the expressive power of dance, the performance invites audiences to reflect on the evolving story of identity, resilience, and belonging in America. For more information, please visit here.

The event is part of Battery Dance's summer season, which returns to the waterfront and transforms Wagner Park into a vibrant hub of movement, music, and cultural celebration in partnership with Battery Park City Authority. The Battery Dance Festival begins on August 10 with dynamic community workshops led by selected local dance groups, inviting New Yorkers of all ages to connect directly with artists through shared movement and cultural exchange. On Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the performances officially begin as the Festival proudly celebrates its legacy as New York City's longest-running free public dance festival-an unforgettable annual tradition that brings together extraordinary artists and audiences from around the world.

Daystar, Contemporary Dance-Drama of Indian America

Wolf: A Transformation choreography by Daystar/Rosalie Jones

Dances for Joanne and Mother Earth choreography by Daystar/Rosalie Jones

Hoop Dance danced by Sandra Lamouche (Cree)

Dancing Earth

Weaving of Worlds ...We Dream in a Multiverse... Artistic Direction by Rulan Tangen

An offering created by Dancing Earth's constellation of associate artists

Battery Dance

Heloha (World Premiere); choreography by Jock Soto

Martha Graham Dance Company

Appalachian Spring choreography by Martha Graham

Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet

Mothers of War choreography by Christopher Huggins

Battery Dance

World Premiere by Sidra Bell

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