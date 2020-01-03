ALMOST, MAINE Novel Adaptation Will Be Released in March 2020

The novelization of John Cariani's play Almost, Maine will be released on March 31, 2020.

Based on the popular play by the same name, John Cariani's Almost, Maine is an interlinked collection of heartwarming and heartbreaking YA stories that will have you thinking about love in an entirely new way.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a town that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States―it's almost in Canada. And it almost doesn't exist, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it's just . . . Almost.

One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost's residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost and found. And life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same.

Pre-order the book now on Amazon, at https://www.amazon.com/Almost-Maine-John-Cariani/dp/125010291X.

ALMOST, MAINE started out at Portland Stage Company in 2004 before taking the stage off-Broadway in 2006 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Cariani also appeared in a 2014 off-Broadway revival.





