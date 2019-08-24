ALADDIN Ends West End Run August 24; MARY POPPINS to Fill its Theatre This Fall

Aladdin's West End run ends tonight, August 24, after 1,361 performances at the Prince Edward Theatre. The show began performances on May 27, 2016, prior to an official opening June 15.

Matthew Croke stars as Aladdin alongside Jade Ewen as Jasmine in the hit musical based on the classic Academy Award-winning animated film. Trevor Dion Nicholas plays Genie and is joined by Fred Johanson as Jafar, Jermaine Woods as Iago, Irvine Iqbal as the Sultan, Leon Craig as Babkak, Daniel de Bourg as Kassim and Julian Capolei as Omar.

Coming into the Prince Edward Theatre next will be Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Mary Poppins.

Mary Poppins begins previews October 23, and officially opens on November 13. The cast will be led by Zizi Strallen in the title role, alongside Charlie Stemp as Bert, Joseph Millson as George Banks, and Petula Clark as the Bird Woman.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You