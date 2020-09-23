AIRING TONIGHT: Lena Hall: Obsessed - The Music of Prince

Get your tickets to Lena Hall's next installment of her Obsessed series premiering tonight at 8pm ET!

Lena Hall's next installment of her Obsessed series continues tonight at 8pm ET! Plus, VIP tickets are still available, which includes additional songs, a small Q&A, and much more! Get your tickets today!

Lena Hall's popular 2018 series is back for its second installment. This time, she's bringing the concerts straight to your living room and you get to choose each artist. "Obsessed 2020" is a series of concerts dedicated to one specific artist every month. The songs are presented stripped down and acoustic, giving you a more intimate experience with the music. So sit back, relax, and let Lena Hall entertain you from the safety and comfort of your home. Last month's "Obsessed: Alanis Morrisette" was a huge success and you, the audience chose Prince for this month's artist. "Obsessed: PRINCE" brings you the best of Prince in an acoustic format. Songs include Nothing Compares 2 U, Purple Rain, Kiss, I would Die 4 U, and many more. Lena Hall will be joined by Music Director Matt Katz-Bohen. VIP tickets get you in a private Zoom room with Lena, where there's trivia games, a half an hour of extra music, a Q & A, and a poll to choose the next Obsessed artist for October. For more information about the Obsessed series, you can visit LenaHallObsessed.com, go to her YouTube channel, or listen to all the previous albums on Spotify, iTunes, et al.

LENA HALL is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in Becks (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his Stages tour, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's Girls, Amazon Prime's Good Girls Revolt, and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. Hall's many solo musical revues played sold-out shows at the Legendary Café Carlyle and 54 Below and received rave reviews. Hall's 2018 passion project, Obsessed, paid tribute to her greatest musical inspirations with 12 EP releases that were accompanied by 54 music videos and a live concert tour. Hall stars as Miss Audrey in TNT's hit drama series Snowpiercer opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

Matt is a Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist, writer, producer and composer. He has been a part of the iconic group Blondie since 2008, and has toured internationally with Cyndi Lauper since 2018. He began piano at age 7, moved onto cello, violin and guitar, attending New York City's LaGuardia High School (the "Fame" school).

Matt joined the Blondie band on keyboards for the 2008 Parallel Lines tour. He has since toured with them all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan and North and South America. He has cowritten hit songs with them ("What I Heard", "A Rose by Any Name"). He has also produced and written for RuPaul, Raja, and Manila Luzon; he has toured and/or played with Boy George, Tony Bennett, Ashford and Simpson, Psychic TV, and Sharon Needles, as well as acting as Assistant Music Director for Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway and the Hedwig National US Tour.

In 2018, Katz-Bohen formed a musical supergroup, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, along with vocalist Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Hedwig, Lazarus), and drummer Peter Yanowitz (Wallflowers, Natalie Merchant, Morningwood). Katz-Bohen's daughter, Ana, conceptualized the name of the new band, who released their self-titled ep in March 2020.

Katz-Bohen has composed for film and TV, most recently scoring the virtual premier of "Snowpiercer" on TNT.

