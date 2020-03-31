AIDA, ROMEO ET JULIETTE & More Announced in The Met's Week 4 Schedule of Nightly Met Opera Streams

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Met has announced the Week 4 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company website during the virus closure. The week begins with Verdi's Aida, starring Anna Netrebko in the title role.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performance will also be viewable on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

"We'd like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "Every night, we'll be offering a different complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years."

Here is the schedule for the fourth week of streams:

Monday, April 6 - Verdi's Aida

Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, and Aleksandrs Antonenko. Transmitted live on October 6, 2018.

Tuesday, April 7 - Puccini's La Fanciulla del West

Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo. Transmitted live on January 8, 2011.

Wednesday, April 8 - Verdi's Falstaff

Conducted by James Levine, starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, and Ambrogio Maestri. Transmitted live on December 14, 2013.

Thursday, April 9 - Wagner's Parsifal

Conducted by Daniele Gatti, starring Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, and René Pape. Transmitted live on March 2, 2013.

Friday, April 10 - Gounod's Roméo et Juliette

Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, starring Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo. Transmitted live on January 21, 2017.

Saturday, April 11 - Donizetti's Don Pasquale

Conducted by James Levine; starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien. Transmitted live on November 13, 2010.

Sunday, April 12 - Mozart's Cosi fan tutte

Conducted by David Robertson; starring Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka, and Christopher Maltman.

Transmitted live on March 31, 2018.





