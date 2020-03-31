AIDA, ROMEO ET JULIETTE & More Announced in The Met's Week 4 Schedule of Nightly Met Opera Streams
The Met has announced the Week 4 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company website during the virus closure. The week begins with Verdi's Aida, starring Anna Netrebko in the title role.
All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performance will also be viewable on all Met Opera on Demand apps.
"We'd like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "Every night, we'll be offering a different complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years."
Here is the schedule for the fourth week of streams:
Monday, April 6 - Verdi's Aida
Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, and Aleksandrs Antonenko. Transmitted live on October 6, 2018.
Tuesday, April 7 - Puccini's La Fanciulla del West
Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo. Transmitted live on January 8, 2011.
Wednesday, April 8 - Verdi's Falstaff
Conducted by James Levine, starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, and Ambrogio Maestri. Transmitted live on December 14, 2013.
Thursday, April 9 - Wagner's Parsifal
Conducted by Daniele Gatti, starring Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, and René Pape. Transmitted live on March 2, 2013.
Friday, April 10 - Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, starring Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo. Transmitted live on January 21, 2017.
Saturday, April 11 - Donizetti's Don Pasquale
Conducted by James Levine; starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien. Transmitted live on November 13, 2010.
Sunday, April 12 - Mozart's Cosi fan tutte
Conducted by David Robertson; starring Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka, and Christopher Maltman.
Transmitted live on March 31, 2018.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Living Room Concert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings HAMILTON
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers
Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production o... (read more)
Update: Adam Schlesinger is in a Medically Induced Coma After Contracting COVID-19
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, reports have been circulating that Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger is in a medicall... (read more)