ABT OFFSTAGE Announces Programming for May 18-24

In this weekly online series running through July 4, American Ballet Theatre OffStage offers diverse behind-the-scenes experiences of America's National Ballet Company. The second week of ABT OffStage features conversations, ballet classes and blog posts to honor the 40th Anniversary of Natalia Makarova's staging of La Bayadère.

#ABTMetMemory: Susan Jones

Monday, May 18 at 12pm ET on YouTube: ABT Ballet Mistress Susan Jones shares her memories of working with Natalia Makarova and the legacy of the Kingdom of the Shades scene as a stager of

La Bayadère. The video will remain on ABT's YouTube channel for future viewings.

Guest Artist Spotlight: Olga Smirnova and Kimin Kim

Tuesday, May 19 on ABT.org: A blog post will feature Guest Artists Olga Smirnova and Kimin Kim, who were to appear with ABT for one performance during the Met season. Visit www.abt.org/abtoffstage.

Debuts Deferred: Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell

Wednesday, May 20 on ABT.org, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: See a video of Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell rehearsing the roles of Gamzatti and Solor, while sheltering in place. Read a Q&A with Hurlin and Bell on their experience anticipating their debuts at www.abt.org/abtoffstage.

ABT@80: A Fond Look Back with Natalia Makarova

Thursday, May 21 on ABT.org: ABT will honor the 40th Anniversary of the World Premiere of La Bayadère with a special tribute.

ABT Classics as Ballet Classes: La Bayadère with Susan Jaffe

Friday, May 22 at 12pm ET on YouTube: Former ABT Principal Dancer Susan Jaffe will teach a free ballet class inspired by

La Bayadère.

ABT Weekend Talk Series: From One Gamzatti to Another

Saturday, May 23 at 12pm ET on YouTube: Former ABT Principal Dancer Cynthia Harvey, who originated the role of Gamzatti, will discuss the iconic role with current ABT Principal Dancer Isabella Boylston.

The conversation will remain on ABT's YouTube channel for future viewings.

Hair and Makeup Tutorial: Painting the Bronze Idol

Sunday, May 24 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: Go behind the scenes with ABT's hair and makeup team who reveal what it takes to transform a dancer into the Bronze Idol from Act III.

Step into the set of La Bayadère! Visit www.abt.org/abtoffstage to download a free background for your next virtual meeting.

Photo Credit: Marty Sohl

