ABT NEW YORK SUMMER INTENSIVE Set For This Week

End of session performances for American Ballet Theatre's New York Summer Intensive are scheduled for Friday, July 24, at 12:00 P.M. and 2:30 P.M. at Frank Sinatra School of the Arts. The performances mark the conclusion of ABT's annual New York Summer Intensive, a five-week training program for dancers ages 12 to 20.

Summer Intensive students will perform selections from ABT's repertory, including Don Quixote, Giselle, La Bayadère, Paquita, and The Sleeping Beauty. Participants in American Ballet Theatre's Summer Intensives are chosen through a cross-country audition tour, which spanned 22-cities this year. ABT's 2026 Summer Intensives welcomed 850 participants in New York City, Tampa, FL, Long Beach, CA and Costa Mesa, CA.

The annual Summer Intensive at ABT's New York studios is a comprehensive course that begins with daily ballet technique class and includes specialized classes in pointe work, partnering, variations, character dance, mime, modern, jazz, contemporary, Pilates, and Yoga.

Under the direction of Kate Lydon, the 2026 New York Summer Intensive Program incorporates a faculty of ABT alumni, members of ABT's Artistic Staff, and renowned teachers, including ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School Artistic Director Stella Abrera; ABT Studio Company Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky; Yan Chen, Principal Teacher, ABT JKO School Pre-Professional Division and Rehearsal Director, ABT Studio Company; Ethan Brown, Leslie Browne, Cornell Callender, Harriet Clark, Franco De Vita, Elizabeth Ferrell, Raymond Lukens, Caridad Martinez, Gillian Murphy, Adrienne Schulte, Sarah Smith, Cory Stearns, Leann Underwood, and Roman Zhurbin.

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