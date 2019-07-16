ABC to Air WE DAY Special Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris

WE, an organization that makes doing good doable, invites young people and their families to tune in to the fifth annual "WE Day" Special on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. The "WE Day" Special is the celebration of actions taken and positive impacts made by youth, families and educators across the country who, together, are an unstoppable force for good. The "WE Day" Special is sponsored by title partner The Allstate Foundation and by presenting partners Walgreens and Microsoft.

Join host Neil Patrick Harris for an unforgettable "WE Day" Special featuring chart-topping performers and iconic celebrities, including Mahershala Ali, Chance The Rapper, Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas, Bill Nye, Natalie Portman, Lilly Singh, Hailee Steinfeld, Pentatonix, Meghan Trainor, Eddie Vedder and WE co-founders and social entrepreneurs Marc and Craig Kielburger, alongside remarkable change-makers impacting their communities and the world. People tune in to the "WE Day" Special to find hope, optimism and ideas that will inspire them to get doing and create big, lasting change. Featuring energetic performances combined with moving speeches, comedic interludes and documentary-style features highlighting incredible individuals who are making a difference, the "WE Day" Special motivates viewers with tangible ways they too can make to have a positive impact at home and beyond.

"I am so inspired by the people who are celebrated in this year's show for making an impact in their communities and beyond. As a dad of two young children, I want my kids to grow up in a kinder, more compassionate world, and people like them are making that possible," says award-winning actor and producer Neil Patrick Harris. "The WE organization empowers each of us to make a positive difference - teaching us compassion, inclusion and to be proud of what makes us each unique. I'm proud to have played a small part in that movement."

"I'm so excited to share the magic of 'WE Day' with inspired youth and families across America through this national broadcast special. Hearing how the incredible educators, youth, celebrities and thought leaders are making a sustainable impact in their communities ignites the passion in all of us," says WE co-founder Craig Kielburger. "Each and every one of us has the power to make positive, lasting change in the world; and when we think and act together, there is limitless potential to the impact we can make."

Portions of the "WE Day" Special were filmed at WE Day California, which took place on April 25, 2019, at the "Fabulous" Forum in Inglewood. Students and teachers in the crowd earned their ticket to the event by taking action on social issues through a global educational program called WE Schools.

WE Schools brings the power of service-learning to classrooms around the world, challenging young people to identify local and global issues that spark their passion and empowering them with the tools to take action. WE Schools provides curriculum, educational resources and a full calendar of action campaign ideas that help students gain an understanding of the root causes of pressing issues, such as hunger, poverty and access to education, as they explore how to make positive impacts on those issues. WE Schools also offers AP with Service, a program that offers AP teachers the opportunity to incorporate service-learning into their existing AP courses. Along with in-class resources, WE Schools provides educators with unique professional learning opportunities to help them excel in an out of the classroom.

A global movement, WE Schools reach more than 4.3 million students in over 16,000 schools around the world. Young people involved in WE Schools have created remarkable social impact, including over $119 million raised for over 6,165 organizations, over 46.4 million hours volunteered for local and global causes, and over 23.3 million pounds of food collected.

WE Day is the culmination of the year-long WE Schools program - a catalyst to support the movement of young people leading change. This past year, more than 200,000 students from over 10,000 schools attended WE Day events, and over 750,000 people have tuned in via WE Day Connect - the new virtual event that brings the power of WE Day to classrooms around the world. Millions more watched the national TV broadcasts across North America.





