A4 Appoints Joshua Cipkala-Gaffin, Ryna Dery, and Oscar Wong to the Board of Directors

Asian American Arts Alliance has announced that Joshua Cipkala-Gaffin, Ryna Dery, and Oscar Wong have joined A4's Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joshua Cipkala-Gaffin, Ryna Dery, and Oscar Wong as Board Members to our team,” said Lisa Gold, A4's Executive Director. “Each one brings strong expertise which will help A4 achieve our strategic goals. We are excited to welcome new directors who not only share alignment with our mission, but are passionate about the arts and AAPI representation.”

Cipkala-Gaffin says, “A4 has witnessed tremendous growth and I am excited to help keep this momentum going. The arts is a powerful tool that can unite and drive progress which is evident in A4's programming such as their Town Halls. These events not only provide artists with a platform to discuss important topics within the AAPI community but help advance their careers as well.”

Dery says, “In the short time since I've known of A4's work, I've already learned of so many new-to-me artists and it has been such a joy and an inspiration! Engaging with the arts have always been a way for me to connect – with people, with a place, with a culture. I hope that in joining A4's Board, I can help uplift Asian American artists, introduce others to their creative works, and in so doing continue to foster the kind of community I wish for myself and others.”

Wong says, “It is my honor to serve on the Asian American Arts Alliance's Board. For more than 40 years, the organization has woven a vibrant tapestry of community resources to elevate Asian American artists across diverse disciplines. I believe in A4's sustained commitment to advancing artists' professional development via early career fellowships and grants. Looking forward, I am excited to contribute to A4's ambition to be a launchpad for AAPI artists for another 40 years.”

“We're excited to have our new directors join A4's board, lending their experience and perspectives from the worlds of non-profit organizations, AAPI entrepreneurship and entertainment, and finance,” says Reena Jana, Board President. “Each brings fresh perspectives and dynamic energy, along with deep dedication to supporting Asian American creativity, culture, and communities.”

About Joshua Cipkala-Gaffin

Josh Cipkala-Gaffin is an Executive Director at J.P.Morgan Private Bank leading Securitized and US Agent Fixed Income trading efforts. He is also part of the AsPIRE Tri-State leadership team at J.P. Morgan which works to promote professional development and opportunities that support the AAPI community. Prior roles include International Banking and International Strategic Projects at J.P.Morgan and Marsh McLennan, respectively. Josh grew up in Pittsburgh and after graduating from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, has spent the last decade living in New York City. He enjoys taking part in the rich art scene that the city provides and likes to create canvas based multi-media art in his spare time. He has also run the New York City Marathon several times and earned a Six Star Medal by completing all major marathons.

About Ryna Dery

A child of a diplomat, Ryna is a long time New Yorker, recent SoCal transplant, always wandering, global citizen. From her many years of moving from country to country, she's learned the importance of community and has consequently continued to build community wherever she went. She joins the A4 family with a wealth of experience in nonprofit operations, strategy, and community-based work. Ryna has a BA from the University of the Philippines and an Executive MPA from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She continues to enjoy travel, but at home you'll find her playing in the kitchen, tending to her plants, or immersed in a book. She is excited to support A4's work and to nurture her love for the arts.

About Oscar Wong

Oscar Wong is Head of Ventures Platform of Gold House where he oversees strategy, partnerships, and the venture fund's community-leading accelerator that empowers the next generation of leading entrepreneurs. Prior to Gold House, Oscar led Google/YouTube's go-to-market strategy and product marketing teams across the United States and Asia-Pacific region. He was on the founding team behind Grow with Google, the company's $1 billion commitment to create economic opportunity and empower over 10 million Americans to grow their businesses and careers. From launching products in emerging markets to accelerating cross-border opportunities for businesses, Oscar is passionate about driving financial inclusion for all. He formerly led Growth as the first business hire at two startups in consumer fintech and enterprise software. Oscar holds a MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and earned his BA in Economics from Stanford University as a first-generation college student. Oscar is devoted to paying it forward through serving on the advisory boards of the Asian American Arts Alliance, Pasadena Tournament of Roses, Moneythink, and QuestBridge.

Information about A4's full Board of Directors is available on A4's website.