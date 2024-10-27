A TRIP TO THE MOON and Other Songs In Orbit: A Four-Part Concert Series Comes to The Parkside Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This fall, join Jason Aguirre and Adam J. Rineer for A TRIP TO THE MOON and Other Songs in Orbit, an interstellar four-part concert series at The Parkside Lounge. A TRIP TO THE MOON - a new rock opera, written by Adam J. Rineer, crafted like a classic double LP- the series unveils one "side" of the album in each monthly concert, alongside a cosmic cabaret of thematically curated songs and guest artist performances.

The series blasts off on Monday, November 4th at 7:30 PM with A TRIP TO THE MOON (SIDE 1): Space Opera. Audiences will journey through the first "side" of A TRIP TO THE MOON, a story set in a universe where a flamboyant Victorian stargazer embarks on a cosmic quest. Described as a celestial rock opera of queer curiosity, this tale fuses prog, punk, electronica, and 19th-century operetta in a soundtrack that is as bold as it is otherworldly. As the intrepid astronomer rockets into unknown territory, desires collide, connections are made, and even the Moon herself chimes in with her saucy take on human dreams of space travel.

In Space Opera, songs from beloved and obscure rock operas join selections from Elsewhere by Wes Olivier / Klondyke, with performances by Danielle Troiano (aka D'LOURDES), Jacey Ziev, Sushma Saha, Will Shishmanian, Caro Moore, and Jade McLeod. The night is set to be a thrilling collision of musical worlds, characters, and personalities.

"The rock operas I grew up on - Pink Floyd's 'The Wall,' The Who's 'Tommy,' Genesis's 'The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway' - all were structured around the double vinyl albums they were pressed into. Just like the epic rock operas of the late 60s and 70s that coincided with the height of American lunar travel, A TRIP TO THE MOON is structured into 4 'sides' that individually string a set of songs together on a theme and together tell an overarching story about the rise and fall of a rock star archetype by way of a Queer astronomer from Baltimore in the 1860s," Rineer shares. "We're inviting audiences to join us over the course of this concert series to come on this epic lunar trip alongside songs and artists that are in conversation with the themes of MOON."

The series will continue Mondays at 7:30 pm, December 9, January 6, and February 3, with each show featuring the next "sides" of A TRIP TO THE MOON along with an ever-changing lineup of guest artists and cabaret performances.

Event Details: