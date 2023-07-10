A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Eyeing Broadway Run in 2024

The musical ran at Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles from May 23 through June 25.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

 A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Eyeing Broadway Run in 2024

For the first time, Amazon Studios debuted an original series on stage with A Transparent Musical. The musical began performances at Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles ahead of Pride Month on May 23 and continued its run through June 25. The Producers intend to bring the show to Broadway sometime in 2024.

In partnership with Center Theatre Group, Amazon Studios funded a grant to allow underserved Angelenos to attend A Transparent Musical free of charge during its final shows at Mark Taper Forum. Amazon’s MGM Studios has seen success on Broadway and recently celebrated five Tony Award wins for Some Like It Hot and New York, New York.

According to the CTG, the musical brought in the highest proportion of young audience members (under 40) of any recent Taper production, particularly in the Gen Z category. 

 “Transparent remains an incredibly impactful series with salient representation for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Nick Pepper, head of US SVOD Wholly Owned Development, Amazon Studios. “This is the ideal series and characters to bring from series to stage, and we are thrilled to partner with Tony-winning Broadway Producer Eva Price. We hope the audience walks away inspired after experiencing this poignant story.”

Check out what the critics had to say.

Audiences follow the Transparent story through the Pfefferman family's youngest child Ali Pfefferman, played by Adina Verson, as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery. Ali's Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura – played by Daya Curley – transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other. Through a revelatory story of acceptance and self-expression, A Transparent Musical explores the intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human and startlingly familiar aspects of a universally relatable family.

The cast included Adina Verson (Ali Pfefferman), Daya Curley (Maura Pfefferman), Liz Larsen (Shelly Pfefferman), Zachary Prince (Josh Pfefferman), Sarah Stiles (Sarah Pfefferman), Kasper (Ezra), Peppermint (Davina), and Murphy Taylor Smith (Rabbi Raquel) plus Samora la Perdida, Justin Rivers, Futaba Shioda, Robert Pieranunzi, Jimmy Ray Bennett, Pat Towne, Dahlya Glick, and Emily Goglia, Alanna Darby, Ty-Gabriel Jones, and Jonathan Ritter.

 

About Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios is the home for talent, creating and producing Original films and television series for a global audience. Original series premiere exclusively on Prime Video, which is available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Amazon Studios also produces and acquires Original movies for theatrical release and exclusively for Prime Video, in addition to producing Original content for Freevee, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

 




