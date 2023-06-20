Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

A Transparent Musical is making its world premiere at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum through June 25, 2023. Get a first look at 'Love At The JCC' performed by Murphy Taylor Smith and Zachary Prince.

Murphy Taylor Smith said “Raquel is this young, female Rabbi working at a very stuck-in-its-ways Jewish Community Center, but when she meets Josh, there's this instant spark and connection. In the song, we go inside her head for the first time and see the funny, quirky, and sexy side she often covers up in order to be treated with respect as a faith leader. It's so fun to perform with Zach, he's a deadpan-genius and a wonderful scene partner, especially in developing the physical comedy of the scene. As a trans woman, playing a cis woman who has this romantic fling with a straight man feels like an important part of the shows dramaturgical message – namely to help erase the borders so etched into all of our minds by a cis-patriarchal society. It has been such a gift to work on this special musical and getting to talk to queer and trans folks of all ages who were impacted by the story and its message is an incredible reminder of why we do this work in the first place.”

Zachary Prince said "Faith Soloway wrote a killer love duet that is somehow adorable, horny, and hilarious all at once. Hearing the audience catch on to the gag every night is such a blast, not to mention playing opposite the glorious Murphy Taylor Smith. And singing a Joni Mitchell-esque ballad on a portable exercise bike is obviously the ‘bucket list’ moment I never knew I needed."

A Transparent Musical includes a book by MJ Kaufman and Joey Soloway and music and lyrics by Faith Soloway. James Alsop is choreographing, and Tina Landau directing the innovative and irresistible new musical comedy based on the hit Amazon Prime original TV show by Joey Soloway.

The cast includes Adina Verson (Ali Pfefferman), Daya Curley (Maura Pfefferman), Liz Larsen (Shelley Pfefferman), Zachary Prince (Josh Pfefferman), Sarah Stiles (Sarah Pfefferman), Kasper (Ezra), Peppermint (Davina), and Murphy Taylor Smith (Rabbi Raquel) plus Samora la Perdida, Justin Rivers, Futaba Shioda, Robert Pieranunzi, Jimmy Ray Bennett, Pat Towne, and Dahlya Glick.

Audiences will follow the "Transparent" story through the Pfefferman family's youngest child Ali Pfefferman, played by Adina Verson, as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery. Ali's Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura - played by Daya Curley - transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other. Through a revelatory story of acceptance and self-expression, A Transparent Musical explores the intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human and startlingly familiar aspects of a universally relatable family.

Tickets for A Transparent Musical are currently on sale and start at $35. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.