Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On World Premiere Of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group

A Transparent Musical is making its world premiere at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum through June 25, 2023. A Transparent Musical includes a book by MJ Kaufman and Joey Soloway and music and lyrics by Faith Soloway. James Alsop is choreographing, and Tina Landau directing the innovative and irresistible new musical comedy based on the hit Amazon Prime original TV show by Joey Soloway.

The cast for this remarkable theatrical experience includes Adina Verson (Ali Pfefferman), Daya Curley (Maura Pfefferman), Liz Larsen (Shelley Pfefferman), Zachary Prince (Josh Pfefferman), Sarah Stiles (Sarah Pfefferman), Kasper (Ezra), Peppermint (Davina), and Murphy Taylor Smith (Rabbi Raquel) plus Samora la Perdida, Justin Rivers, Futaba Shioda, Robert Pieranunzi, Jimmy Ray Bennett, Pat Towne, and Dahlya Glick.

Audiences will follow the "Transparent" story through the Pfefferman family's youngest child Ali Pfefferman, played by Adina Verson, as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery. Ali's Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura - played by Daya Curley - transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other. Through a revelatory story of acceptance and self-expression, A Transparent Musical explores the intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human and startlingly familiar aspects of a universally relatable family.

Tickets for A Transparent Musical are currently on sale and start at $35. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Charles McNulty, LA Times: Much as I’m sympathetic to the inclusive, compassionate vision of “A Transparent Musical,” I had difficulty seeing beyond the shortcomings in musical theater craft. The upside of inexperience is fearlessness. But a naivety lurks behind the adventurousness. If someone had blindfolded me and brought me to this production, I would have assumed that I was watching a performance by a talented and extremely well-funded amateur troupe in residence at an LGBTQ+ community center that was inspired by the series.

Elaine Mura, Splash Magazines: Director Tina Landau does an excellent job of confronting the thorny issues involved in the tale, all the while maintaining compassion in the face of reality. The talented cast dig relentlessly into their character’s foibles and flaws as they present richly detailed, fully developed individuals. Kudos to Liz Larsen, whose optimistic and charming vaudevillian performance earned standing ovations.

